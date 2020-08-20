Oyo APC set for enlarged reconciliation meeting

As part of moves to forge a united All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, an enlarged meeting of aggrieved and existing members of the party is scheduled to hold soon.

Though members of the former governor Adebayo Alao Akala led reconciliation committee has been meeting with various aggrieved members one by one, the scheduled enlarged meeting is to put a final seal on reconciliation efforts.

Since the inauguration of the committee, its head, Alao Akala had detailed other committee members to reach out to as many aggrieved members as possible, noting that he was ready to accommodate anybody.

The intention to accommodate anybody had informed Tuesday’s meeting between a member of the reconciliation committee, Senator Teslim Folarin and former Minister of Communications, Bayo Shittu in Ibadan.

ALSO READ: Group lauds Makinde over appointment of new environment commissioner

Aimed at calming frayed nerves, Folarin had enjoined Shittu to desist from media war with Alao Akala and late former governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Especially, Folarin had asked Shittu to consider the interest of the APC be paramount and let bygones be bygones.

Upon extracting Shittu’s commitment, Folarin had proceeded to Ogbomoso on Wednesday to give the committee Chairman, Alao Akala, a report of his reconciliation efforts.

The meeting saw Alao Akala maintain that he had no grouse with Shittu, enjoining other aggrieved members to sheathe their swords in the spirit of moving towards having a united front for political battles ahead.

The committee had been inaugurated in May to propose a mechanism for resolving internal crises and other relevant issues that would help in genuine reconciliation effort.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…

2.4 Million Households To Benefit From FG’s Stimulus Package — Presidential Aide

TO ensure food security for citizens, at least 2.4 million households will benefit from the Federal Government’s post-COVID-19 stimulus package, a presidential aide says. Dr Andrew Kwasari, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to the President on Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. Kwasari spoke against the backdrop of projects anchored by the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Committee (NESC) to secure the economy against the effects of COVID-19…

SERAP Demands Withdrawal Of Broadcasting Code Seeking To Sanction Contents ‘Insulting’ Leader

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to “urgently instruct the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to withdraw the apparently illegal broadcasting code and memo threatening to sanction any broadcast that denigrates, disrespects or insults the president, governors…