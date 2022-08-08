Oyo APC senatorial aspirant, Adegoke, ex-lawmaker join Adelabu in Accord

The governorship ambition of Chief Adebayo Adelabu recieves a major boost as a former Oyo South Senatorial aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, has dumped the party to join Adelabu in Accord.

Also, a former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Ibadan South-East, Honourable Fatai Adesina has equally joined Accord.

A statement from Femi Awogboro, media aide to Adelabu, said the two political bigwigs decided to join Accord to actualise the governorship bid of the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“Yes, it’s homecoming for both of them. Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, the Aare Onibon Balogun of Ibadan land and chairman, Solution FM, contested the primary election for Oyo South Senatorial District under APC, while Honourable Fatai Adesina was elected as the Honourable member under the Accord in 2015.

“Chief Adelabu campaign team is strategically moving and the support we are receiving, especially in the last few weeks, is an indication that Accord is the credible alternative party to move the state forward from 2023.

“Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, who is a chartered Accountant, did not join the team of Adelabu in Accord alone, but with all of his political supporters and associates across Oyo State.

“He emphasised that Adelabu is an asset who is not after the public funds in a bid to embezzle or accumulate wealth for himself. He said Adelabu, who has all his investments in Oyo State, will perform excellently, better than any of the guber candidates in other political parties in the state.

“Honourable Fatai Adesina, who is a legal practitioner, also reunited for the progress of the state. These are the kind of people our party attracts for their passion for the economic and infrastructural development of the state, “the statement said.

The statement added that more chieftains of others parties would join Adelabu as discussions have since commenced on how to ensure Adelabu emerges the governor of the state next year.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Adegoke, ex-lawmaker join Adelabu… Adegoke, ex-lawmaker join Adelabu…