Oyo APC reunites in Ibadan for political strategy

In order to reunite the aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare on Friday met with the leaders of the party for political strategy.

The meeting was held at the University of Ibadan where the former deputy governor, Otunba Moses Alake, Professor Dibu Ojerinde, Mr Niyi Akintola (SAN), Dr Azeez Adeduntan, Honourable Saheed Akinade-Fijabi, Honourable Asimiyu Alarape, Senator Ayo Adeseun, Honourable Olawale Aderemi, Honourable Akeem Adeyemi, Honourable Shina Peller, Honourable Olagunju Ojo, Honourable Ayo Adeseun, Mr Soji Eniade among others pledged to coast the party in the state.

Speaking, the convener of the meeting, Mr Sunday Dare said it is important that they all attach to the party and there should be a need for them to move forward as a strong and united family.

Dare charged the members to do away with negatives and embrace unity and reconciliation as he emphasised the need for them to heed the calls of their leaders to come together, work together, mobilise and strategise together.

He said: “The vision I have and see manifesting is that of a bigger and more powerful APC than it was in 2015, an APC stronger and more successful in elections and government, than it was in 2019. I behold an APC taking over the reign of power by 2023.

“I see our party adding one to its present number of two Senators, doubling its present number of House of Representatives and taking almost full control of the State House of Assembly with 31 seats. This is a vision that I have seen and will come to fruition in 2023 by the special grace of the Almighty.

“I have also witnessed concrete actions being taken by splinter groups to coalesce for all us to be one. The efforts of the leaders of these groups which are not necessary to be named here are really commendable. I would want to urge them not to relent until we all come together strongly for the challenges ahead.

“Today’s meeting is another pointer and a big leap towards the realization of this vision. That we are here together without any tension, apprehension or distrust clearly shows that we are all ready to discard our adversarial collaborations in order to strengthen the party.

“As party leaders and elders, we all know that the major issue at stake is the leadership of the party, particularly the executive committees at the various levels. While we need to be guided by the constitution of our party, we should also consider political solutions where we think they could help in resolving the lingering crisis, amicably,” he said.

Meanwhile, Akintola said the meeting is long overdue as it is necessary for them to have political structure.

He said “This meeting is long overdue because the political structure in our party is very important so that we can settle our differences and it is a good omen for Oyo APC.

