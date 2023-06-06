The All Progressives Congress APC in Oyo state has queried Governor Seyi Makinde on the excesses of the sacked chieftain of the Park Management System, Mukaila Lamidi, also known as Auxillary.

APC submitted that Makinde should be held responsible for all the atrocious activities of the controversial figure in the last four years.

Auxiliary was relieved of his appointment as the chairman by the disciplinary committee of the Park Management System (PMS) last week but the state government has not been forthcoming on the main reasons for the sack even as Makinde had on many occasions defended Lamidi on the allegations of perpetrating violent attacks, vandalism and misuse of sophisticated firearms within and outside the state in the last four years.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and made available to journalists in Ibadan by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, Oyo APC emphasized that the latest Mukaila Lamidi saga should not be treated with kid gloves by the concerned authorities as “the state government needs to collaborate with the State Police Command in setting up a panel of enquiry to look into all illegalities that have been perpetrated by the fugitive, in question, and ensure that not only him but all members of his syndicate and their backers are brought to justice in no time.

“The suggested Panel of Inquiry should have as its chairman, secretary and members diligent, honest and experienced security experts, with a mandate to collate all established cases of rights abuse, murder, vandalism, gun running, extortion, mismanagement of government revenue among others against Lamidi who is now believed to be on the run. About two or three searches conducted on his private residence and hotel facility in Ibadan have yielded the recovery of a large arms cache and weapons of mass destruction with which his syndicate has been terrorizing the hapless members of society with impunity.

“It is on record that the man Lamidi also carried his violent activities to Kogi, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun states as the head of the militant wing of the PDP while the honeymoon between him and Gov. Makinde lasted. He never missed any opportunity to unleash terror on members of the opposition in Oyo state as well as other residents who fell victim to his notoriety innocently. As much as we would not like to do anything prejudicial before the idea of a panel of enquiry is considered by the appropriate authorities, all the victims of Lamidi and his syndicate should be located and compensated by the current PDP government in Oyo state.

“Meanwhile, we are of the opinion that Gov. Makinde should desist from making further attempts to put all the blame on Lamidi since it is obvious the man only acted the scripts handed to him by the powers that be in the state. It is most disturbing that the same governor who was always available to shield “Auxiliary” from answering for his atrocities can now turn against him even without being remorseful or apologetic for the sins committed against the people. It is safe to say that the governor turned his back on Lamidi after using all sorts of subterfuge to remain in office for another term of four years,” APC said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE