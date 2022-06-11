Oyo APC primary: North America chapter rallies behind Folarin, others, seeks unity

The Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) in North America has congratulated Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin on his emergence as the governorship candidate of the party in the state and called for all members of the APC in Oyo State to unite so as to achieve victory in 2023.

The APC group, in a statement signed by its chairman and secretary, Mr Olalekan Sanni and Mr Niyi Adekola respectively, also commended all the other contestants in the primary “for demonstrating courage, patriotism and exceptional spirit of sportsmanship throughout their campaigns.”

The group also stressed the need for all patriotic stakeholders and members of the party to unite and ensure the victory of the party in the coming elections, saying the Seyi Makinde-led government had “not only destroyed the good governance it inherited but its emergence has in the last three years foisted a most reprehensible government upon the people of Oyo State.”

The group said: “We heartily congratulate Senator Teslim Folarin on his nomination as the governorship candidate of our great party, the APC. We also congratulate other candidates for the 2023 general election. No doubt, the present PDP administration is bereft of ideas to effectively manage our dear state.

“PDP has literally killed Oyo State because it has gotten everything wrong and there is institutional failure in every sector of the state’s economy. The dilapidated state of infrastructure in the state is a pointer. Nothing is happening in our local governments – the grassroots. Everywhere is dirty. Nothing is working in Oyo State.

“However, recent developments within the party call for great concern whenever the pendulum fails to swing in the direction of some of our aspirants. They leave the party for a ‘mushroom – party’ to pursue their mendacious, frustrating aspirations. This is truly alien to progressivism ideology and philosophy, and must be discouraged.

“But for the benefit of all progressives who strive to make the society better, let us now come together as one big family and be focused to dislodge the Seyi Makinde-led PDP government which has returned Oyo State to the inglorious era, by winning the 2023 election.

“We are confident that our party will restore security once enjoyed in the state; revive the collapsed economy and bring back Oyo’s dignity and pacesetting glory. We will rescue Oyo State and resolve the self-inflicted security challenges caused by the PDP government.”

