Oyo APC plans Tinubu mega rally in Ibadan, mobilises support groups

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has announced plans to stage a rally and street walk on Tuesday in Ibadan, the state capital, to garner support for the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu and all its other candidates.

The state chairman of the APC, Isaac Omodewu, made the announcement on Friday at the Oke-Ado, Ibadan secretariat of the party during a meeting with all Tinubu/Shettima support groups.

The meeting was attended by the coordinators and secretaries of about 150 support groups.

Omodewu, who was represented by the state secretary of the party, Tajudeen Olanite, expressed optimism about the success of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential project “in view of the huge population of patriots who have endorsed it.”

He said: “Everywhere you go today, in most parts of the country, you will see that Nigerians are indeed ready to vote Asiwaju as the next president.

“The number of eminent citizens and genuine voters who have mobilised themselves to form various support groups for the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 project is incredible as evident in our gathering here today.

“In the last few days, we have attended to more than 200 groups who are ready to mobilise voters for the APC candidates. We are indeed grateful to all of you for this patriotic act.”

The Oyo APC Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, had earlier informed the gathering about the plan to stage what he described as a mega rally and road walk across the state capital on Tuesday (October 4, 2022) to flag off the Tinubu-for-president campaign as well as mobilise support for all the three senatorial and 14 House of Representatives candidates of the party in the state.

Sadare said: “The leadership of the Oyo APC has concluded arrangements on the mega rally with which we are officially flagging off our campaigns in the state. Our three senatorial candidates, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North), Barrister Sarafadeen Alli (Oyo South) and Dr Yunus Akintunde (Oyo Central), as well as all the 14 House of Representatives candidates will be led by our gubernatorial candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, to participate in the exercise.

“We use this opportunity to invite all support groups who have indicated interest to work for Senator Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, to win next year’s presidential election and charge you to start grassroots campaigns with a view to securing the nod of the voting populace for all APC candidates.”

Alhaja Aminat Adeyemi-Opatunde, who represented all Ibadan market traders at the meeting, promised the support of market men and women across the state for the cause of all APC candidates who she described as the people needed to drive Nigeria to the next level.

Also, the coordinator of the Non-Indigene Support Group for Tinubu and Teslim Folarin, Mrs Ngozi Amakwu, gave the assurance that her group would leave no stone unturned to mobilise for Senator Tinubu and other APC candidates.

“We are poised to work for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be president of Nigeria in 2023 because we believe Nigeria would be better under him,” Amakwu said.

