Oyo APC members meet in Ajimobi’s house, begin reconciliation processes

A host of stakeholders and leaders, across the two divides of the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, resolved to rectify the “faulty processes” that have left the state chapter of the party disunited.

This is as leaders of the party set up a committee with a 48 hours mandate to revisit, amend the “faulty processes” and come up with a give and take kind of arrangement that satisfies all party interests and engenders a united front.

This resolve was reached at a meeting of the party stalwarts summoned by the wife of the late leader of the party, Mrs Florence Ajimobi that was held at the Oluyole, Ibadan residence of the Ajimobi family.

Party stakeholders present at the meeting included the host, Mrs Ajimobi; party chairman, Mr Isaac Omodewu; former deputy governor, Mr Moses Adeyemo; Senator Ayo Adeseun; Dr Azeez Adeduntan; Chief Kunle Sanda; Mr Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye; Mr Bolaji Repete; Mrs Hannah Ogunesan; Mr Hammed Adigun; Mr Olalekan Alli; Chief Akinade Fijabi.

Also, present included Honourable Seyi Adisa; Honourable Isiaka Kazeem; Mr Idris Adeoye; Honourable Saheed Fijabi; Mr Wasiu Dauda; Mr Shina Alabi; Honourable Kehinde Subair; Mrs Omolola Adekunbi; Mrs Mabel Willams; Mr Lekan Afuye; Mr Olugbenga Olayemi.

Speaking with journalists at the meeting that lasted over two hours, Senator Ayo Adeseun said the committee will look into all issues that put the Oyo APC into a state of quagmire.





He said the state chapter was keying into similar moves by the party at the national level to ensure that members of the Oyo APC work together towards the ultimate aim of winning the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Adeseun said: “There are problems. The process that was very faulty ab initio will be revisited and we will try to make amendments as necessary to ensure that we can, in a united manner, focus on the challenge at hand.

“The challenges are still there so we will set up a committee that will go in, delve into all the issues that are at hand and then we will resolve and come back as a unified party.

Asked about the particular issues that the committee will look into, Adeseun said: “We will look into everything. All we are looking for is an arrangement where all of us can work together. With a give and take kind of arrangement, we will be able to do it.

“We will require the cooperation of every member of the party at all levels for us to succeed in our onerous objective of ensuring that come 2023, the Seyi Makinde administration will be put to an end.”

Speaking, party Chairman, Mr Isaac Omodewu, said he was optimistic that the committee set up by the party leaders will resolve all issues to favour the two major divides in the party.

With the APC rolling out its schedule of activities ahead of the 2023 election, Omodewu said it had become expedient for the party to reconcile well in time so as to achieve the target of reclaiming the governorship of the state.

“We are here to reconcile which is the best thing to do so that we are able to regain the government by 2023. We don’t have much time and I believe in a couple of days, things will be resolved.

“As the state chairman, I am in the middle but I want both sides to come together as one so that we can send away the present government out of office.

“The party leaders will carry out the task and it will favour everybody. The committee will look at how to resolve all the positions, elective positions. As the chairman, my mandate is to make sure we win the 2023 election.”

The host of the meeting and wife of the former leader of the party in the state, Mrs Florence Ajimobi said she convened the meeting keen on fostering peace and love among members of the Oyo APC

She expressed optimism that within the next two days, all faulty processes will be rectified for the party to come together as one again.

Stating that she was also an aggrieved party member, Ajimobi expressed joy at the attendance and resolve at the meeting.

Ajimobi said: “As we have agreed at the meeting, there are faulty processes. We are going to rectify and we are all going to come together, God helping us.

“Within two days, we will achieve what we want to achieve. Even though I am aggrieved too, I have swallowed my pride and I am here today and happy.”

