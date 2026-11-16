Oyo APC leaders launch ‘Operation Total Victory’ in 33 LGs

•Assign roles to key leaders, set to receive more defectors in coming weeks

•APC’s plan is a daydream —APM

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State is said to be scientifically constructing a peace-building operation, which a source close to the party tagged “Operation Total Victory in 2027.”

Sources close to the party confirmed on Sunday that the leaders had risen from the recent divisions in their ranks in the aftermath of the primaries to affirm a united front which they believed would ensure a total sweep of Oyo State in the January 16 and February 6, 2027 elections.

It was gathered that the fresh push, which involved all the leading lights in the party as well as the arrowheads of the recent defections into the party from the Allied People’s Movement (APM), has resolved to douse all misgivings among leaders, unite the followers to ensure a return of progressive governance to Oyo State.

But the spokesman of the APM Campaign Council in the state, Suleiman Olanrewaju, told the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday that the total victory plan by the APC was wishful thinking, insisting that the APM remains the party to beat in the state.

However, investigations by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that the peace initiative, which was originally kick-started through the Senator Femi Lanlehin team, has received greater support from other leaders in recent weeks.

On November 5, the quartet of Ambassador Florence Ajimobi, Senator Teslim Folarin, Senator Fatai Buhari, and Chief Bayo Adelabu met in Lagos to fine-tune a peace deal. It was learnt that other meetings have intensified across the geopolitical zones.

“We are working on a seven geopolitical zone structure, and 351 wards across 33 local governments and our leaders are ready to root out the APM structure. Luckily, the structure is collapsing on its own like a pack of cards,” a leader of the party said.

The zones identified by the APC include Ibadan Main City, Ibadan Less City, Ogbomoso, Oyo, Oke-Ogun 1, Oke-Ogun 2 and Ibarapa. It was gathered that the party leaders have assigned key leaders critical roles to enhance the Operation Total Victory charge.

“Peacemakers are already at hand in each of the zones, and you can see the gale of defections recently from the APM to the APC is a result of the reality on the ground and we are set to receive more defectors.

“People are beginning to see that with the resignation of more than 100 aides of Governor Seyi Makinde from his cabinet in recent months, the APM was fast collapsing in Oyo State,” a source said.

For instance, it was gathered that while Senator Fatai Buhari is leading a renewed peace effort in Oyo North with recent meetings across the 13 local governments of the senatorial district, there have been mediations in Ido which resolved the misgivings between Alhaji Kamorudeen Ajisafe and Honourable Aderemi Oseni.

It was also learnt that the reconciliation team led by the State Chairman, Otunba Moses Adeyemo, had also visited Alhaji Rafiu Bello Labankadi to cement the peace agreement in Ido.

That was aside from the peace deals cemented among feuding groups in Ibarapa Central with the reconciliation of the camps of former State Chairman, Alh. Olayide Abas, and Chief Adenrele Awise.

A source also said that the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Sarafadeen Alli, was also involved in peace deals across Ibarapa and Ibadan axes.

Speaking on the total victory plan by the APC in 2027, Suleiman said the party was merely engaged in wishful thinking.

He said: “Thinking of a total takeover in Oyo State is mere wishful thinking. And the facts are clear. Despite spending stupendous money to woo people into their party, APC is still struggling in Oyo State because the APM structure is entrenched in every nook and cranny of Oyo State. APM is strong in every one of the 351 wards of Oyo State. So, APC has no chance in Oyo State.

“Then, the unprecedented accomplishments of Governor Seyi Makinde have endeared him to the people of the state. This is a Governor who has touched every community in the state. This is a Governor who has impacted every sector in the state. This is a Governor who has improved every segment of society. So, the people are solidly with Governor Seyi Makinde. Despite the few people that left the government and the party, we get reassurances on a daily basis from the real voters that they are giving Governor Seyi Makinde and candidates of APM their absolute support.”