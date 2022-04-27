Oyo APC group vows to resist alleged imposition plot in Ibarapa North/Central constituency

An Ibarapa-based pressure group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, the Right Wing Progressives (RWP), has vowed to resist what it termed a plot to impose the lawmaker representing Ibarapa North/Central Constituency of the state in the House of Representatives, Honourable Ajibola Muraina, as the party’s candidate for the constituency in the 2023 general election.

According to the RWP, Muraina, a three-term House of Representatives member, is planning to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC and has perfected plans to return to the Green Chamber for the fourth time by contesting the next election on the platform of the APC.

But the group, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Tuesday by its acting coordinator, Mr Sesan Ojeleye and secretary, Rafiu Ojo, warned that “our people are ready to resist the (imposition) plot using every democratic and legal instrument available to them.”

It said: “We appreciate the fact that Hon. Muraina or any other person has the right to join any political party at any point in time but he should be ready to conduct himself in an orderly and decorous manner. APC is not a newly registered party that could be said to be available for hijack at a time party primaries are around the corner.”

The RWP stated that “it is obvious that he (Muraina) desperately needs a veritable platform to fight the leader of his party (PDP) whom he fell out with after the conclusion of the 2019 general election” and then accused some individuals within the APC hierarchy of being hell-bent on foisting the lawmaker on party faithful in the constituency.

It added: “As much as we are not against Hon. Muraina joing our party, we will like him to exercise restraint and submit to the decision of party leaders who have worked out a reasonable zoning formula for all aspirants in the constituency.





“What we need in Oyo APC is justice and fairness as this suggests that no person from outside should be welcome into the party if he plans to cause further havoc and thus frustrate the genuine efforts aimed at returning APC to power in Oyo State in 2023.”

