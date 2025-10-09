Oyo APC crisis nearing resolution – Chairman Abas

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Olayide Abas, has expressed confidence that the party’s long-standing internal crisis is finally nearing resolution, saying that recent developments indicate a renewed spirit of unity and cooperation among key stakeholders.

Abas shared this optimism on Thursday while addressing journalists during a visit to his office at the APC secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

“Crises are a natural part of human interaction. In any political setting, disagreements will arise from competition and differing projections. What matters is how the leadership responds and manages such inevitable challenges. That defines the party’s growth and chances of success at the polls,” Abas said.

Reflecting on the turbulence that has plagued the Oyo APC over the past seven to eight years, the chairman noted that the party had reached a turning point.

According to him, a recent leadership summit held on Tuesday signalled a new beginning for the party.

“We’ve been through a lot, but today, there’s a common understanding among our leaders that ‘enough is enough.’ The summit reflected a bright future of hope, unity and progress. It was well attended by prominent stakeholders from across the state and clearly marked a shift toward reconciliation and collaboration,” he said.

Abas went on to appreciate the roles played by senior party figures, including Chief Iyiola Oladokun, Chief Akin Oke, Senator Ayo Adeseun, Senator Brimo Yusuf, and Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the Peace Advocates, a group of eminent APC leaders in the state, whose efforts, he said, helped rekindle the spirit of togetherness, love, and service within the party.

“Since I assumed office late last year, we’ve initiated various reconciliation efforts, and the results are beginning to show. The success of the recent summit, which was fully sponsored by dedicated party members, is a testament to our collective desire to reposition the APC in Oyo State,” he added.

Abas revealed plans to set up an implementation committee to act on resolutions reached at the summit.

He also hinted at an upcoming expanded stakeholders’ meeting aimed at consolidating the gains of the reconciliation process and bringing everyone on board.

