Oyo APC chair expresses shock over Alao-Akala’s death

THE caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke, has expressed shock over the death, on Wednesday, of former governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Chief Oke, in a statement issued on his behalf on Wednesday by his media aide, Olawale Sadare, expressed sadness, saying Alao-Akala was a “big Iroko tree,” under which many people got cover, succour and comfort.

He said he was heartbroken and yet to come to terms with the reality of Alao-Akala’s death.

Chief Oke said apart from being a strong leader of the APC in the state, Chief Alao-Akala was a brother to him, having hailed from the same town, Ogbomoso.

He said: “The late former governor did so much for his hometown and Oyo State in general when he was in power and, as a result of this, he was able to register his image in the hearts of his people, including me.

“For us to lose an enigma like Alao-Akala at this time is devastating and regrettable because we had hoped to get much more from him as an experienced political leader, astute administrator and patriot who never abdicated his responsibilities when it came to serving his people and the society.

“He was generous to a fault and he used his position and influence to transform the lives of many people who he came across during his time in police service as well as in his social and political life.

“The former governor will forever be remembered for his selflessness, benevolence and good spirit.

“We therefore pray God Almighty to grant him eternal rest and also provide his wife, children and other family members as well as leaders and members of the Oyo APC the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…