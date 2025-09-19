Oyo APC aspirant, others harp on peace among party members

A chieftain and aspirant of the House of Representatives, Kazeem Akinola, party leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party have stressed the need for peace and unity among party members and aspirants in Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency.

This charge was made on Thursday during the meeting of the Egbeda local government APC , held at the party’s secretariat in Egbeda, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Speaking, Joshua Oyebamiji, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo Central Senatorial District, stressed that the meeting is aimed at fostering unity among aspirants and members of the constituency.

Oyebamiji, stated that the meeting is meant to reiterate supremacy of the party itself on every member.

He further emphasised the importance of balance politics through democracy in the party adding that any member of the party is free to contest for any political position he or she wishes.

He however appealed for peace among supporters of the three aspirants in the federal constituency.

“Today’s meeting is aimed at achieving three different things, which include restating the party’s commitment towards the promotion of a balanced democracy through democracy.

“It is aimed at achieving peace among party members and aspirants of the federal representative seat in the constituency, let us be united, APC is one in Oyo”.

Also speaking as an aspirant of the House of Representatives in the constituency, Kazeem Akinola stated that the meeting is aimed at preaching peace among members of the federal constituency.

He added that the meeting is also held to achieve progress and victory for the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

“This meeting here today is aimed at preaching peace among members and aspirants in the constituency. This is not a do or die thing and I am fully in the contest, and if at the end I was unable to clinch the ticket, I am equally ready to support any aspirant that emerged”.

“This event is also meant to foster progress and victory for our dear party, from the grassroots to the federal level ahead of the 2027 general election. I’ll continue to support, and respect the party supremacy,” he concluded.