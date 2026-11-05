Oyo APC: Ajimobi, Folarin, Buhari, Adelabu hold strategic meeting ahead of 2027

Former First Lady of Oyo State and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Austria, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, held a strategic meeting with the Oyo State Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Teslim Folarin; Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North); former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, and Barr. Akeem Agbaje.

Tribune Online learnt that discussions centred on repositioning and strengthening the Oyo State APC through genuine reconciliation, inclusive leadership and renewed unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Sources at the meeting disclosed that the leaders resolved to put aside personal differences and work as a united front, stressing that only a cohesive and disciplined party structure could guarantee victory for the APC in Oyo State in 2027. They also emphasised the need to carry along all tendencies, youth and women groups, as well as grassroots mobilisers, in the ongoing rebuilding process.

The meeting, described as frank and forward-looking, is said to be part of a series of consultations aimed at healing old wounds, harmonising interests and charting a clear roadmap for the party’s success in the forthcoming elections.