One of the aspirants in the Egbeda/Ona-Ara federal constituency in the last All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election, Honourable Ashimiu Afeez Adio, has withdrawn his appeal at the Court of Appeal challenging the emergence of the incumbent lawmaker of the constituency, Honourable Akinola Alabi.

Adio said he took the decision in the interest of the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the unity of the APC in Oyo State.

He announced the decision after consultations with his family, political associates, legal team, community leaders, religious leaders and supporters.

He said the decision was not borne out of weakness, fear or lack of confidence in his case, but a deliberate choice in the greater interest of the party and the success of President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, he chose the path of peace and reconciliation.

He expressed appreciation to political leaders, stakeholders and well-meaning individuals who reached out to him during the period, saying their advice, encouragement and intervention played an important role in his arriving at the decision.

Adio said the unity of the APC in Oyo State was bigger than any individual’s political ambition.

“A divided house cannot stand. As the party prepares for the 2027 general elections, there is a need for genuine reconciliation, mutual understanding and collective commitment,” he said.

He added that elections were not won in courtrooms alone, but through effective mobilisation at polling units, wards, local governments and in the hearts of the people.

Adio said his decision was not a withdrawal from politics or from the APC, but a renewed commitment to reconciliation, grassroots mobilisation and working together for the success of the party.

He declared his readiness to work for the re-election of President Tinubu and the success of all APC candidates across Nigeria in the 2027 general elections.

He said he remained a firm believer in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu and recognised the importance of a strong, united and committed APC in supporting the President’s vision for Nigeria.

He also appreciated the efforts of party leaders and stakeholders at the state and national levels, including those around the Presidential Villa, whose interventions and guidance, he said, continued to inspire confidence in the reconciliation process.

Adio thanked his supporters who stood by him throughout the journey, describing their loyalty, prayers and encouragement as deeply appreciated.

“This is a time for peace, not division; reconciliation, not confrontation; and collective victory, not personal interest,” he said.

He, however, expressed hope that the decision would mark the beginning of a stronger relationship among party members and a renewed spirit of unity and cooperation in the Oyo State APC.