The Oyo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), on Monday, began a three-day training for its personnel on how to effectively analyse conflict and engage their communities towards better policing.

The training, according to Commandant, Oyo Amotekun Corps, Olayinka Olayanju, became imperative so as to equip Amotekun personnel with necessary tools to navigate complex situations, assess potential risks and be agents of positive change in their host communities.

The training held at the state headquarters of Amotekun at Moniya, Ibadan, saw various resource persons, personalities, make presentations to the about 300 Amotekun personal drawn from across the 33 Local Government Areas of the state.

In his presentation, Dr Babajide Ololajulo of the department of Cultural Anthropology, University of Ibadan, told the operatives that in handling conflict and crime, they must take into cognizance people’s backgrounds and the ethnic, religious, political diversities of communities.

Ololajulo harped on cultural consciousness in dealing with crime, cautioning against stereotyping people as criminals, noting that such escalates conflicts.

Another expert, Mr Benjamin Aluko who is Acting Director, TETFUND Centre, University of Ibadan, stressed that operatives must understand the technicality and mechanism for managing conflict so as not to complicate conflict.

Aluko also urged operatives to take into perspective people’s perception of cultural beliefs so as to make the right intervention in conflict situations.

Giving his remarks, the Onpetu of Ijeru, Oba Sunday Oladapo said with efficient community engagement a sine qua non for peaceful coexistence, the workshop was essential.

He noted that the workshop will enhance the capabilities and skills of Amotekun operatives to be catalyst for peace and security and understanding the root causes of conflict to mapping dynamics and community policing.

Other speakers stressed the importance of Amotekun operatives building trust, promoting dialogue, fostering sustainable partnerships in the execution of their duties of combating crime.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE