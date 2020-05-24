Oyo Amotekun Chairman’s appointment signals end to herdsmen invasion ― Iseyin indigenes

The Iseyin Development Union (IDU) has lauded the appointment of General Kunle Togun (Rtd) as Chairman, Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun as one that signals an end to herdsmen’s invasion of farmlands in the state.

Describing Togun as a round peg in the round hole, the group said the appointment of Togun was one that would make many rethink their decision to leave farming due to incessant herds of cattle destroying their crops.

The body, in a statement signed by its National President, Mr Bayo Raji, said Togun’s military background, his commitment to community policing and security in Oke-Ogun area were enough credentials to combat challenges that farmers face.

IDU especially urged Togun to bring an end to recurring destruction of farmlands across the state and be forthright in tackling various challenges facing rural communities.

In addition, the group urged residents of the state to support Amotekun with credible information and intelligence, noting that the outfit was poised to help eradicate crime and guarantee peace in the state.

“When I heard of the appointment, I was very elated because General Togun has been a very dynamic leader of Oke-Ogun, maybe because of his military background. The appointment is what they call a round peg in a round hole.

“Since his retirement, he has been so active on the issue of community policing and security in the Oke-Ogun axis and Oyo State generally, I have no doubt that he is a good ambassador of Oke-Ogun and he is going to perform beyond the expectation of the governor who has reposed so much confidence in him.

“Amotekun should serve as our own community police in the sense that it is we at the grassroots that know where the shoe pinches, the challenge posed by cattle rustlers and cow herders that usually destroy farms and the local economy will be laid to rest through the operation of Amotekun.

“Agriculture has suffered in Oke-Ogun because people are afraid of endless destruction that some cow herders visit on hapless farmers, I know many people want to go into farming after retirement, so if they pump their gratuity and pension into the venture and one day, cows destroyed everything, it will not augur well.

“Similarly, the issue of monitoring crime at the local level will be well looked into by this outfit, Amotekun has come to stay and to guarantee peace, I am sure that there will be total eradication of crime in the state, we want people to give maximum support to the outfit when they commence operation, giving prompt information that will ease investigation and arrest of hoodlums is the key,” Raji said.

Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, had recently appointed the duo of General Ajibola Kunle Togun and retired Colonel Olayanju Bisiriyu Olayinka as chairman and commandant, respectively, of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun.

