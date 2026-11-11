Oyo ADC rejects Aregbesola’s caretaker committees, calls for suspension

The Executive Committee of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State has rejected what it described as caretaker committees allegedly constituted by the party’s Interim National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and has called for his suspension from the position.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Bimpe Adelowo, on Wednesday, the committee said it took the decision after deliberating on the crisis rocking the party at all levels.

The committee alleged that Aregbesola had been acting alone as Interim National Secretary without the authority of members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

It also alleged that he had constituted caretaker committees across various states to oversee the affairs of the party, an action it claimed was in defiance of subsisting judgments of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal.

The Oyo State committee further alleged that Aregbesola had planned to inaugurate such a committee on Thursday, November 11, 2026, and to release the access code to upload party agents onto the INEC portal.

It claimed that a similar committee had been set up in Oyo State in conjunction with some individuals, including Honourable Kamil Akinlabi and Afeez Jimoh Ona-Ara, whom it accused of breaching constitutional order and disobeying court orders.

The committee also alleged that the individuals had coordinated the receipt of a list of party agents from the APC to be uploaded onto the INEC portal, a move it said was aimed at depriving the ADC of its agents at polling booths on election days.

In its resolutions, the committee said that by the directive of the National Headquarters of the party, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Chief Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke, also known as Solutions, remain the Oyo State ADC presidential and governorship candidates, respectively.

It said Kamil Akinlabi, who it claimed was parading himself as the senatorial candidate of the ADC in Oyo Central Senatorial District, is not known to the Oyo State ADC and is not the candidate of the party for the district.

The committee announced the indefinite suspension of Kamil Akinlabi and Afeez Adelowo Jimoh Ona-Ara, as well as anyone claiming any state executive position as a caretaker committee member or as a substantive executive committee member.

It urged INEC, relevant security agencies, and members of the public to take note of the suspension until further directives are issued.

The committee said the only existing, valid, and legitimate Oyo State ADC Executive Committee, as confirmed by judgments of the Federal High Court, Abuja; the Federal High Court, Ibadan; and the Court of Appeal, is the State Executive Committee led by Alhaji Yinka Olona.

It advised members of the public, INEC, and security agencies to exercise caution in dealing with the suspended individuals as part of the ADC state structure in Oyo State.

The committee, however, in the statement said it rejects any caretaker committee put together for inauguration by Aregbesola.

It also called for the suspension of Aregbesola as Interim National Secretary of the ADC forthwith, to avert further rupture in the party.

“We have from good authority that Aregbesola has perfected his plan to single handedly, without authority of the NWC, inaugurate such an illegal committee tomorrow 11th November 2026 where he would release the access code to upload party agents on INEC portal.

“By the directive of the National Headquarters of our great party ADC, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Oloye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke (AKA) Solutions remain Oyo State ADC Presidential and governorship candidates respectively.

“That Hon. Kamil Akinlabi who through illegal means claimed to be the Senatorial candidate of ADC in Oyo Central senatorial district, is not known to Oyo State ADC and he is not the Oyo Central senatorial Candidate of ADC.

“That both Hon. Kamil Akinlabi and Hon. Afeez Adelowо Jimoh Ona-Ara and anyone who are illegally claiming any State executive position whether as caretaker committee or as substantive Executive Committee are hereby suspended indefinitely.

“That only existing and valid and legitimate Oyo State ADC Executive Committee as confirmed by Federal High Court Abuja, Federal High Court, Ibadan and Court of Appeal Judgments which are in force till today is the State Executive Committee led by Alhaji Yinka Olona.

“We therefore reject any contraption called caretaker committee put together for inauguration by Ogbeni Aregbesola.

“We equally call for suspension of Aregbesola as interim National Secretary of ADC forthwith to avert further system rupture.”