Oyo ACOMORAN members restate commitment to public peace 

MEMBERS of the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle And Motorcycle Owners, Repairers and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Oyo State chapter, have restated their commitment to public peace in the state.

Newly-inaugurated chairman of the association, Comrade Solomon Olugbode, stated this on behalf of other members during the inauguration of the new executive of the association which held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday.

Olugbode noted that: “We are coming in at a time when our brand of transportation has been labelled or let me say regarded as a threat to security due to the nefarious activities of some elements who usually hide under the guise of commercial motorcyclists.

“I am using this opportunity to call on every member of this association to please rise up to the responsibility of eradicating lawlessness and other forms of immoralities within our state by ensuring that each of us comport ourselves in a lawful manner while discharging our duties and shun all acts capable of breaching public peace.

“We also want to appeal to the government to look into the issue of okada and tricycle parks which are being controlled by motorists. This, I make bold to say are being carried out in a violent manner as many of our parks were hijacked and this had been the reason for most unruly behaviour being attributed to okada riders especially in Ibadan.”

Olugbode, however, concluded by assuring members of the public in Oyo State as well as the state government of the association’s commitment to ensuring that peace reign in the state, adding that members of ACOMORAN are law-abiding and are always ready to complement government’s effort at making the state conducive for business and other means of livelihood.

The national president of the association, Alhaji Samsudeen Apelogun, in his address to members urged them to always work towards project the image of the association in a positive way at all time.

