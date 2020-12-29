Oyo ACOMORAN members restate commitment to public peace 

The national president of the association, Alhaji Samsudeen Apelogun, in his address to members urged them to always work towards project the image of the association in a positive way at all time.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry
Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…
Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train
The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…