Oyo: Accord restates commitment to re-election of Tinubu in 2027

Oyo State governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Oriyomi Hamzat, has restated his and his party’s commitment to the re-election of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Hamzat said he could not work against President Tinubu because his party had adopted him as its presidential candidate.

Hamzat, in a sideline interview at the 78th Convocation Ceremony of the University of Ibadan, where he graduated with a master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution on Saturday, said his support for Tinubu was based on party loyalty.

He insisted that opposing the President would amount to anti-party activity.

“Our party, Accord, we don’t have a presidential candidate. So, the party picked Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be our presidential candidate, and that is the candidate the party will work with. I cannot do anti-party. I have to follow the guidelines of my party. We work for Tinubu,” he said.

Explaining further, Hamzat said opposing Tinubu would be counterproductive to his governorship ambition.

“Secondly, I’m a governorship candidate struggling to have my way out of the big politicians that I’m facing. So, for me to come out and say I’m working against Tinubu, when we don’t have another candidate, it’s counterproductive,” he said.

His position follows an earlier move by Accord to align with the Oyo APC for Tinubu’s re-election, following a meeting between Hamzat and former Senate Leader, Teslim Folarin, in Ibadan.

Maintaining that his support for Tinubu reflected party supremacy, Hamzat said, “Working with Tinubu now is still party supremacy. Honestly, I don’t understand that. I think it’s a terminology used by politicians in recent times. I don’t understand.”

On his governorship ambition, Hamzat ruled out stepping down for any aspirant, declaring, “I’m contesting. I’m not desperate to be in a position, but I’m determined to serve my people. I will never step down for anyone.”

He promised to unveil a people-centred manifesto focused on public welfare and grassroots development.

“The best thing that will happen to Oyo State is to have Oriyomi Hamzat as their next governor. I will soon unveil my manifesto, and it will be one of its kind because it is a people-centric manifesto. It is centred on the people,” he said.

He added, “My manifesto is the policy that sees the profit of government as the people’s welfare. It sees giving back to society as a priority. My manifesto is coming down to the grassroots without leaving behind the elite.”

Hamzat said his master’s degree was intended to complement his experience in traditional mediation with formal academic training, noting that he had previously relied on indigenous methods to settle disputes.

“Before now, I had been using native intelligence and the experience of our forefathers, how they settle disputes. But when I got to the University of Ibadan to obtain a certificate to back me up, I realised there were so many areas I needed to work on,” he said.

He also promised to establish mediation centres across Oyo State’s 33 local government areas if elected governor.

“Our government will create a mediation centre throughout the 33 local governments of the state before the problem boomerangs. It could be settled within the micro-settings of our society,” he said.