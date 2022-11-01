Oyo AA dismisses plan to merge with other political parties, flags off campaigns

The Action Alliance (AA) has dismissed plan to merge with any political parties for the 2023 general elections.

The Party argued that it has credible candidates at all level to reposition the economy of the country.

This was made known at the flag-off of its campaign in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Its governorship candidate in Oyo State, Mr. Olaniyi Ajekiigbe decried the security situation and decay in the education sector in the state.

He attributed the slow pace of development in the state to prevailing security situation in virtually all the 33 local government areas of the state.

According to him, “In any situation of chaos and insecurity, there can never be any development. Nigeria and our State have been experiencing investment flights because of pervading insecurity and local economy is suffering existential blow while hope is becoming strange in our state.

“I will do everything humanly possible and within my power as the Chief Security Officer of our state to ensure security of life and property, weeding of our forest of criminal elements, ensuring that Nigerians from other parts of the Country are documented, integrated and become part of our database for developmental planning.”





He also assured the teachers of prompt payment of salaries, as well as training and retraining of professionals.

It is a thing of sadness that our beloved stats is lagging behind in education when compared to other states in the Country.

In a related development, the Senatorial candidate for Oyo South Senatorial District, Adewale Aderinto advocated re-engineering of the nation political system.

The only hope of the masses after God is to do a thorough re-engineering of our political system and this can only be achieved by shifting from our old system whereby we vote for party without looking at the pedigree and credibility of candidates

The time has come for us to do a thorough character audit of whoever is presenting him or herself for elective position in the Country’.