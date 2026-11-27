The Oyo State Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) Campaign Council has called for an issue-based campaign ahead of the 2027 governorship election, urging political parties to debate ideas and policies rather than trade insults.

In a statement signed by its Co-Director of Media and Publicity, Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the Council said voters deserve a campaign centred on programmes, not personalities, and solutions, not distractions.

According to the Council, the responsibility of every serious party is to help voters make informed choices by presenting clear programmes, defending their proposals and engaging competing visions through reasoned debate.

It expressed disappointment that rather than engaging the substance of the recently unveiled Omituntun 3.0 Manifesto, the reaction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) appeared more concerned with peripheral matters than with the contents of the document.

The Council said the manifesto contains detailed proposals, measurable targets, implementation timelines and accountability mechanisms covering education, agriculture, technology, infrastructure, healthcare, security, youth development and economic growth.

“Let us compare manifestos. Let us compare policy proposals. Let us compare implementation plans, timelines, targets, and accountability mechanisms. The future of Oyo State is too important to be reduced to distractions. The people deserve a debate anchored on ideas, evidence, performance, and solutions,” the statement said.

The Council welcomed the fact that the APC has also presented its own manifesto, saying it should provide an opportunity for healthy and constructive debate about competing ideas for the future of the state, rather than an exchange of political rhetoric.

“Those who are convinced that they have better ideas for the people should present those ideas. Those who believe they have superior programmes should submit those programmes to public scrutiny. Elections are won and lost, but the future of our state is determined by the quality of ideas that shape public policy,” it said.

“Throwing shades at opponents cannot build roads, create jobs, improve schools, strengthen healthcare, attract investment, or enhance security.”

“The people of Oyo State do not need insults. They need answers. They want to know how candidates intend to create jobs, improve schools, strengthen healthcare, attract investment, expand economic opportunities, and guarantee security. Democracy is best served when parties debate ideas and policies, not personalities and distractions. The electorate deserves enlightenment, not entertainment,” the Council added.

It said the APM governorship candidate, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, has demonstrated the intellectual capacity and energy required to lead the state into its next phase of development, noting that the depth of the Omituntun 3.0 Manifesto reflects a clear understanding of the state’s challenges and opportunities.

The Council noted that the blueprints presented by the major contenders reveal significant differences in priorities, implementation strategies and accountability mechanisms, and argued that those differences should form the basis of public debate rather than mudslinging.

“This is exactly what democracy should look like. The people of Oyo State now have before them different development blueprints. Rather than chasing shadows, political parties should engage the ideas contained in those documents, interrogate the proposals, challenge assumptions where necessary, and present alternative solutions where they disagree. Ultimately, it is the people who will decide which vision they consider more compelling,” it said.

According to the Council, the question before voters is not which party can issue the loudest press statement, but whose ideas are more comprehensive, whose proposals are more practical, whose implementation framework is more credible, and whose vision offers the clearest pathway to sustainable development.

It reiterated its commitment to constructive engagement and welcomed objective scrutiny of every commitment in the Omituntun 3.0 Manifesto, adding that the greatest beneficiaries of an informed, issue-based and policy-driven debate will be the people of Oyo State.