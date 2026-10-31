Oyo 2027: PDP’s Gbolarumi backs LG autonomy, questions Makinde’s N100bn loan

Barrister Hazeem Gbolarunmi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Oyo State, has declared his support for local government autonomy, insisting that the principle should be upheld in line with the Supreme Court judgment affirming the financial independence of local government councils.

Gbolarunmi’s position comes amid continuing discussions on the implementation of the landmark judgment delivered by the Supreme Court on July 11, 2024, which directed that allocations due to local governments be paid directly into their accounts and ruled against state governments withholding or controlling funds meant for the councils.

The PDP candidate maintained that local governments should be allowed to exercise their constitutional responsibilities, reinforcing the principle that they constitute a distinct tier of government. His position places local government autonomy among the governance issues requiring attention as political parties and candidates prepare for the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State.

On the state’s finances, Gbolarunmi questioned the rationale for the ₦100 billion loan facility approved by the Oyo State House of Assembly for the Makinde administration, arguing that the implications of additional borrowing should be carefully examined.

He expressed concern about the financial obligations the facility would impose on the state and future administrations, particularly the repayment burden.

“Why must we borrow money again?” he asked, questioning the need for another loan and its long-term implications for the state’s finances.

The Oyo State House of Assembly approved the ₦100 billion facility from United Bank for Africa to fund infrastructure projects and other development initiatives. The approval also covered a separate ₦300 billion facility intended to refinance an existing contractors’ finance facility obtained from Access Bank.

Gbolarunmi argued that the state should scrutinise the purpose and necessity of fresh borrowing rather than commit future administrations to additional financial obligations without clearly established benefits.

He said the state needed to establish the necessity and expected benefits of further borrowing before taking on additional financial commitments.

According to him, the purpose of the proposed facility, the projects it would finance and the benefits expected from it must be carefully examined to determine whether the borrowing is justified.

He warned that the state could create avoidable financial difficulties for future administrations if borrowing decisions were not guided by careful assessment and responsible financial management.

Gbolarunmi also disagreed with the suggestion that the Makinde administration had completed its infrastructure development responsibilities and that the next government should concentrate primarily on financial management.

He said infrastructure development in the state remained unfinished, making it necessary for the next administration to continue addressing the sector’s needs.

The PDP candidate argued that Oyo State could not afford to abandon infrastructure development on the assumption that the current administration had done all that was necessary.

He said the incoming administration would need to assess existing projects, identify areas requiring further intervention and determine how best to sustain development while managing public funds responsibly.

On agriculture and food security, Gbolarunmi raised concerns about the pressure on farmland and the need to protect agricultural activities while pursuing urban and commercial development.

He called for greater support for farmers, stressing the importance of increasing food production and ensuring that food was sufficiently available and affordable to residents.

He said the government should examine how farmers could be supported to improve production, particularly at a time when poverty and food insecurity remained major concerns for households.

Gbolarunmi added that delivering on the state’s development priorities would require collective effort rather than the actions of one individual.

He said the government would need the cooperation and support of the people to implement its plans and achieve meaningful results.