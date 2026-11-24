Honourable Babatunde Oduyoye was in the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2007, where he represented Ibadan North-West/South-West Federal Constituency and served as the Chief Whip of the Alliance for Democracy (AD). In this interview with General Editor, Politics, TAIWO ADISA, he speaks about his decision to call it quits with the government of Engineer Seyi Makinde in Oyo State, his belief in progressive politics, and the role his new group, Oyo Lagba Forum, will play in mentoring the youths in the state. He also speaks about his resolve to team up with like minds to rescue the state for the progressives in 2027, adding that coalition politics will play a big role in Oyo State once again. Excerpts:

Not much has been heard from you since you resigned from the Oyo State Advisory Council. What has been happening to your politics?

The advisory council is expected to advise the governor on policy, politics, and administration. At the time I resigned, I mentioned personal reasons, and it was to improve myself in certain areas. And then, apart from that, I had a feeling that the council had outlived its usefulness. And then once you have a council that is not up and doing, or is not doing the proper thing, and the governor is not recognising it, there was no need to sit in that council anymore. So, that was why, honorably, I resigned.

Your good friend, Chief Dotun Sanusi, has been campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC), and he has declared support for President Bola Tinubu and Senator Sharafadeen Alli’s election. Are you joining hands with him?

Yeah, very well. We are together. The first time Makinde contested the election, we knocked Sanusi’s doors, and he supported us without conditions. In 2023, when Makinde sought re-election, Sanusi was initially reluctant, and he had a good basis to be reluctant because he gave all he had, as he normally does for elections. Yet the only road leading to his resort, which the governor, on his own, promised to fix, was left undone. The road is in bad shape as we speak. Though some people will claim that work has started, the pace at which it is being done is nothing to write home about. And then, Dotun Sanusi, on his own, has put in millions of naira through OYSTROMA to do that road. He partnered with OYSTROMA. And for the 2023 re-election of the governor, he connected over 20 communities to the national grid. That was why the first official function of Governor Makinde, after winning the 2023 election, was the commissioning of the transformers Sanusi donated to the communities during the campaign. So, I am with Dotun Sanusi. We consult, we collaborate, and we have made a lot of things work politically. So, I am with him.

Do we expect you to formally declare for the APC anytime soon?

Well, APC is an offshoot of the Alliance for Democracy. I may not need to announce any defection since it is part of the same party. And which party do I need to decamp from? From AD to AD ?. Remember, I was never a card-carrying member of the PDP. But my relationship with people is not based on political alliances. So, my tentacles and friends are all over the APC. And the president is someone who is known to me. I had the privilege of welcoming him in my house in 1998, after the D’Rovas AD primaries. He returned to my house before he went to his hotel. So, what I am saying is, I don’t need to make any public declaration about defection. I’ve remained a progressive since the start of this Fourth Republic.

How certain are you that the campaign for President Tinubu in 2027 would see him win the state as he did in 2023?

In 2023, President Bola Tinubu won Oyo State, and that was the first time the progressives would win the presidential election in the state. In the 2027 race, the president is looking good. He’s looking good because Pa Adebanjo, my respected leader of Afenifere, while he was alive, supported Peter Obi in 2023 for reasons of equity. He believed that the South-East has been denied the opportunity to govern Nigeria based on what happened during the Civil War. Remember that in 2023 too, President Bola Tinubu, in no small measure, assisted Governor Makinde in winning his re-election. I remember one of the gubernatorial candidates who claimed he was thrown under the bus. What I’m trying to say is, I see the Yoruba people this time coming around to support their own. I will be working for the success of President Bola Tinubu in the next elections. And I believe so many other people do too. And I think with the Obafemi Quadri Hamzat going for election as Lagos State governor, the situation in Lagos would be clearly different from what happened in 2023. So, I believe President Tinubu will have a resounding success at the polls in the South- West, and not only that, the good infrastructural work he is undertaking will give him the votes across Nigeria.

So, we can say Tinubu’s re-election is almost a done deal?

I think he is looking good. And at the end of the day, he would succeed. Still, a lot must be done between now and the election time. A lot of misconceptions regarding the removal of the fuel subsidy and the promise of electricity. Nobody was talking about the caveat that was part of the statement on electricity. He said, ‘If I don’t provide electricity, don’t vote for me’. But there was a proviso there, that if there are good reasons. And I think with the performance in that industry now, and with the new man at the helm of affairs, and a lot of items that have been lying fallow at the Ports for 20 years, I believe it’s looking good.

Do you see the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State as a two- or three-horse race?

I know there are so many candidates in the race. I am projecting, as a political analyst, that there will be a coalition. And that coalition will turn it into a two-horse race. And whoever the coalition backs will most likely be the winner.

From all available information, you can check out the role the coalition played in 2019 and 2023. I am of the opinion, and as an advocate of actualising coalition, that the coalition that worked in 2019 and 2023 will still play a role in 2027, which ultimately will turn it into a two-horse race.

In 2023, you and some stakeholders silently formed a group called the ‘Rescue Team ’; are we likely going to see anything close this time?

At that time, somebody had to be rescued. And the mission succeeded in rescuing the person. But now, the aim is to rescue Oyo State and ensure that the state is on a path towards progress.

Another of your good friends, retired CP Fatai Owoseni, who also resigned from Makinde’s government,nt has launched the group called Oyo Lagba Forum. Is that a political vehicle you are aware of?

Well, talking about the CP, he is a fine gentleman and an epitome of a disciplined Police officer. I know so many young officers who are in the Force today because of the way and manner he conducted himself while in the police force. So, the Oyo Lagba Forum, I am part of it. I am an integral part of it, and I believe in the ideals, ethos, and norms of Oyo Lagba. It is a noble group, and the emphasis is on mentoring, which is absent in this part of the country. Mentoring our young ones and having a lot of seminars and discussions, which I have been an advocate of through my annual birthday lectures. So, I am an integral part of Oyo Lagba. Though, at the initial stages, Owoseni was the face of Oyo Lagba. We wanted it like that. And with the respect that people have for him across the country, Oyo Lagba has been populated, and you cannot imagine how successful the membership has been. So, I’m part and parcel of, and fully involved in, the Oyo Lagba movement.

The Oyo Lagba Movement will equally be playing a prominent role. We are already playing a role underground, and when the time comes, or necessary resolutions have been passed, in tandem with the existing constitution of the group, pronouncements will be made very soon.

Is it not getting late as the elections are coming so close

Let me say this, though I don’t have the authority to say it yet on behalf of Oyo Lagba, but I have an inkling that Oyo Lagba will be tending towards the noble and popular choice in Oyo State. I have a good feeling about that. I may not have their mandate yet, but the group, through some of the subsidiaries, is already putting up structures all over the place. So, time will tell.

Now, tell me, which candidate is the ‘noble and popular choice of Oyo State in 2027 ‘? I hope the people will understand this.

Let me leave that to logical deductions. You can draw from the inference what I’ve been saying, and I leave that to the progressives to deduce.

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Governor Seyi Makinde has been campaigning seriously against President Bola Tinubu in the presidential race; is there any hope for reconciliation?

Let me say clearly that Governor Seyi Makinde has a constitutional right, an inherent right, as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution, to contest for that highest position in this country. And we should equally recall that Governor Makinde, under the G5, worked closely with Tinubu, though, at the detriment of his own party. The president equally reciprocated by supporting his re-election. And I think I listened to Governor Makinde in his last interview on Arise TV. He has laid a pass. And that pass should be interpreted correctly. He said he would be willing to discuss with Minister Nyesom Wike.