The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has scheduled the signing of a peace, non-violence and democratic conduct accord by governorship candidates in Oyo State ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The event is slated for Thursday, November 19, at Ibadan House, Oke Aremo, Ibadan, by 10 a.m.

Among the candidates expected to participate in the exercise are Senator Sharafadeen Alli of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bimbo Adekanmbi of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Oriyomi Hamzat of the Accord Party, Taofeek Adegoke of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hazeem Gbolarumi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Saheed Oladele of the African Action Congress (AAC).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed 16 candidates for the Oyo governorship election scheduled for February 2027.

Speaking on the initiative, CCII President-General, Chief Ajeniyi Ajewole, said in a statement issued on Monday by the council’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Olomide, that the accord was aimed at securing the commitment of governorship candidates to peaceful political engagement, issue-based campaigns and responsible democratic conduct before, during and after the election.

Ajewole said the council considered the initiative necessary given Ibadanland’s strategic position in the political, economic and demographic landscape of Oyo State.

He noted that Ibadanland accounts for about 50 per cent of the state’s electoral strength, making it a significant constituency in the forthcoming governorship election.

“We believe that political competition should be based on ideas, policies and the capacity to deliver good governance rather than violence and intimidation.

“The initiative is part of the council’s commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence, responsible leadership and the protection of the democratic rights and welfare of residents of Ibadanland and Oyo State,” the President-General stated.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of recurring political violence in Nigeria, including recent clashes among supporters of major political parties in Oyo State.

The President-General urged all governorship candidates to honour the invitation and demonstrate their commitment to a peaceful electoral process, stressing that political differences should not threaten the unity, security and development of the state.

The CCII is the umbrella body for associations, clubs and socio-cultural organisations in Ibadanland, with over 250 affiliated organisations.