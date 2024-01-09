Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has declared the year 2024 as one for strict adherence to the rule of law in the state, promising to punish lawbreakers.

Makinde said the declaration became expedient because order and sanity in the environment were sinequanon if the state was to be a serious destination for investors.

He bemoaned that the trend of people driving against traffic, land grabbing, and indiscriminate waste disposal, especially on the medians, was worrisome and did not portray the state as orderly.

The Oyo governor made this declaration during the 2024 interfaith programme held at the State Secretariat, Ibadan, to prayerfully usher in the new year.

Speaking, Makinde added that it was concerning when people had lost the sense of good and bad, the sense of orderliness, and abiding by the rule of law.

In the interest of promoting a prosperous state and attracting investors, especially those benefiting from the state’s proximity to Lagos and its abundant income, he tasked residents of the state with an attitude to ensure an orderly environment.

On other plans for this year, Makinde said a number of road projects will be inaugurated, while he will also sit with the labourers to negotiate another minimum wage.

Though he noted the challenging economy, such that governments had to go aborting, he said negotiating a new minimum wage had become necessary in view of the present economic hardship.

Notwithstanding the economic challenges facing the state, Makinde avowed that his administration will continue to find means to keep tending to the welfare of civil and public servants and embarking on projects that will make lives meaningful for the citizenry of the state.

He also promised to create an environment where residents of the state can unleash their creativity, just as he enjoined all and sundry to make decisions that serve the best interests of all, not their own selfish interests.

The event attracted government functionaries, religious leaders, members of the legislature and judiciary, labour leaders, and civil and public servants.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, thanked the state governor for approving 35 per cent of the basic salary (legislative duty allowance) for all the staff of the Oyo State House of Assembly and the Oyo State House of Assembly commission, 30 per cent of other allowances under the negotiated consolidated legislative salary structure for all legislative staff, and 10 per cent of the annual basic salary to be reinstated as a leave bonus.

