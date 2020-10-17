Oyinlola, Opadokun, Adejumo, UI VC, Adesua, others pay tributes to Reverend (Mrs) Oyediran

Former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; politician, Mr Ayo Opadokun; Professor Soji Adejumo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka, and other eminent Nigerians on Saturday paid tributes to late Reverend (Mrs) Tola Oyediran, saying she lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

They called on Nigerians to strive and leave a good legacy during their sojourn on earth by exhibiting virtues capable of making the society better for all and sundry.

In a tribute to late Reverend (Mrs) Oyediran, who was the chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, publisher of the Tribune titles, Oyinlola said “we give glory to the Almighty for a life of service to God and humanity, which you lived.”

Opadokun described the deceased as “a wonderful scion of the noble Chief Obafemi Awolowo family. As the first daughter, she was an embodiment of humility, respectability and other virtues that the family represents.

“I was very close to her and we shared a lot of things together. I will surely miss her counselling. It is one thing for you to be given birth to by good parents, it is another thing for you to rebuild yourself to meet up with the reputation of such parentage. She was able to do that successfully.”

In his tribute, Professor Idowu Olayinka described the deceased as an epitome of virtues who should be emulated by Nigerians, noting that she had lived a good life that impacted positively on all classes of people.

According to him, “we pray for the repose of the soul of Mrs Tola Oyediran. The good Lord will comfort the entire Awolowo and Oyediran families over the irreparable loss.”

Describing the deceased as a great woman in his condolence message, Professor Soji Adejumo said “Aunty Tola, you were a matriarch in every sense of that word. You had your very unique way of handling everybody and organising things around you in a most wonderful manner.”

He further stated “you made me and my wife feel like your nuclear family at all times, sharing love, care and passion. We will miss you sorely.”

Also in his tribute, former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Tribune titles, Reverend Sam Adesua, said “our mama, you played your part very well. Thanks be to the Almighty God.”

Another sympathiser, Professor Moji Oyebola, in her tribute described the deceased as somebody who lived a fulfilled life, saying “she was humble, hardworking and highly disciplined wife and mother. She was a lover of the less privileged in the society.”

Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, formerly representing Oyo South Senatorial District, said he received with shock, the news of the passing of Mrs Oyediran.

In a press release to convey his condolence to the family of the deceased and the entire Awolowo dynasty, he expressed his utmost sympathy at this trying time.

He said, “I received with shock, the news of the sudden passing away of Mrs Omotola Oyediran, the Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria, publishers of the Nigerian Tribune and first daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Mrs Oyediran, just like Chief Awolowo, represented true and selfless leadership; the type our generation needs and should be enjoying for a very long time. This is why I am particularly pained by her death at a time like this when Nigerian youths are going through their toughest time.

“I remember her words to me on September 18, 2017 at Methodist Basic School, Agbeni, Ibadan, when we handed over reconstructed buildings and school infrastructure to the management of the school.”

