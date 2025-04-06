Oyinlola mourns Olunloyo’s death

A former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has described the death of Dr Omololu Olunloyo as a terrible depletion of Nigeria’s tribe of patriotic geniuses.

Prince Oyinlola stated this in a condolence statement he issued on Sunday.

He described Olunloyo as a distinguished elder statesman, renowned intellectual, and a man of immense wit and uncommon wisdom.

While declaring that in his death at 89, Nigeria, and the people of Oyo State, have lost a patriot, Oyinlola added that the contributions of Olunloyo to Nigeria’s political development, academic growth, and public discourse marked him out as exceptional in service.

He further noted that Dr. Olunloyo was a brilliant mathematician and engineer whose brief stint as Governor of Oyo State was marked by progressive actions and policies.

“As Commissioner for Education in the old Western State, he left behind footprints of courage and purposeful administration. He was one man who deftly blended the rigours of intellectualism with politics. His death has made the various spheres where he operated poorer. His transition painfully reminds of the diminishing tribe of geniuses in our country.

“On behalf of my family and political associates, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Olunloyo family, the government and people of Oyo State, and all Nigerians home and abroad,” Oyinlola said.

