Oyinlola mourns death of his primary school teacher

Former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has lost his primary six teacher, Pa Funso Adedoyin.

Nonagenarian Pa Adedoyin died in his Ora Igbomina hometown in Osun State on Monday during a brief illness.

Pa Adedoyin was Prince Oyinlola’s class six teacher in 1963 at the St Michael’s Primary School, Okuku, Odo Otin Local Government Area of Osun State.

While announcing the death of the old teacher, Prince Oyinlola described the deceased as a very committed, courageous and straightforward person who never compromised on principles.

Prince Oyinlola said, “As a teacher, Pa Adedoyin was totally dedicated to the physical, mental and moral development of pupils put under his care. He was one of the tools God used into moulding me into what I am today. His death is a personal loss and a further depletion of the ranks of a generation of very forthright people who gave their best in the service of our country.”

During the aborted third republic, Pa Adedoyin was the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ifedayo Local Government Area of Osun State. He provided quality leadership in the local government area during the agitation for the deannulment of the June 12 presidential election.

Until his death, Pa Adedoyin was a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ifedayo Local Government Area of the state.

