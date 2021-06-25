Oyinlola, ex-Lagos MILAD, speaks on Ajunwa’s Lagos house gift claim

A former military administrator of Lagos State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has reacted to claims in the media that his administration promised a house gift to 1996 Olympic gold medalist, Chioma Ajunwa, which was not fulfilled.

Prince Oyinlola, in a statement on Friday, said what he announced for Ajunwa and other Olympic medalists in August 1996 were plots of land.

He said: “I hosted the Nigerian contingent to the 1996 Olympic games at the National Stadium, Lagos, on Saturday, August 10, 1996. At the event, I announced the donation, by the Lagos State Government, of one plot of land in Lekki to each of Chioma Ajunwa, Falilat Ogunkoya, Mary Onyali, Duncan Dokiwan, Fatima Yusuf, Charity Opara and 18 members of the Under-23 soccer team.

“I announced the gifts publicly and it was carried by all newspapers, radio and television stations in the country. Indeed, it was the front-page lead report of The Guardian of August 11, 1996. I made it clear that the 24 plots of land were complete with all the titles. Did Ajunwa get that plot of land? How about the others?

“For two members of the gold-winning Under-23 football team who hailed from Lagos State, Joseph Dosu and Teslim Fatusi, I announced that the state would build for each of them a two-bedroom apartment in any place of their choice.

“I also announced a gift of N2 million for sharing by the officials and all other members of the contingent who could not win a medal,” Oyinlola said.

Prince Oyinlola explained that he hosted the contingent on August 10 1996 while a new military administrator was announced for the state four days later on August 14. He said he handed over to his successor on August 22, 1996, less than two weeks after he announced the gifts.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Oyinlola ex-Lagos MILAD Oyinlola ex-Lagos MILAD

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Oyinlola ex-Lagos MILAD Oyinlola ex-Lagos MILAD