Oyinlola, an elder statesman worth celebrating at 70 ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated former military administrator of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, on his 70 years birthday celebration, describing Oyinlola as an elder statesman worth celebrating for his life of consistent commitment to public service in different capacities as a military officer, administrator and politician.

Prince Oyinlola, a retired military officer and former democratically elected governor of Osun State clocks 70 on Wednesday, February 3.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this, on Tuesday, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, noting that Oyinlola remained one of the few Nigerian leaders who had contributed immensely to the growth and development of several states and the country at large as a military officer, politician and elder statesman.

The governor, in particular, noted that Oyinlola’s brilliance and administrative prowess were displayed during his tenure as the military administrator of Lagos State between December 10, 1993, and August 22, 1996, saying he did his best for the state despite the tense atmosphere Lagos experienced during the June 12, 1993 annulment struggle.

He said Oyinlola, as then military administrator, apart from building several schools, general hospitals and housing estate in Lagos State, also ensured that he left behind legacies such as the Opebi Link Bridge and Lagos House Governor’s Lodge in Abuja as well as introducing the security outfit “Operation Sweep” to combat armed robbery in the state.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate one of my predecessors in office, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, on the occasion of his Platinum Jubilee celebration.

“Prince Oyinlola’s brilliance and administrative prowess were displayed during his tenure as the Military Administrator of Lagos State between December 10, 1993, and August 22, 1996. He did his best for the State despite the tense atmosphere Lagos experienced during the June 12, 1993 annulment struggle.

“He built several schools, general hospitals and housing estate in Lagos State. Some of the legacies he left behind are the Opebi link bridge and Lagos House Governor’s Lodge in Abuja. He also introduced the security outfit ‘Operation Sweep’ to combat armed robbery in the state,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“He retired with the rank of Brigadier-General in 1999 and later joined the camp of ex-military officers in politics. He was elected Governor of Osun State in 2003 and served the state passionately,” he recalled.

The governor, while describing Prince Oyinlola as an epitome of dedication and selflessness in service, said the former military administrator used his elevated positions in the military regime and civilian administration to uplift the standards of life for the people he served.

“Prince Oyinlola is an epitome of dedication and selflessness in service. He used his elevated positions in the military regime and civilian administration to uplift the standards of life for the people he served,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyinlola, an elder statesman worth celebrating at 70 ― Sanwo-Olu

Nigeria Recorded Slight Reduction In COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

This reduction doesn’t mean the country is close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oyinlola, an elder statesman worth celebrating at 70 ― Sanwo-Olu