Oyewo, oldest SAN recipient, dies eight days after accident en route lecture room

Weeks after he became the oldest Nigerian lawyer to be awarded the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), 91-year-old Professor Toriola Oyewo, is dead.

He died on Tuesday morning at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, eight days after he had an accident at Ode-Omu junction while on his way to Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, where he lectures.

In the accident which occurred last Monday morning, the late Oyewo suffered a fracture on his arm and leg and was scheduled for surgery at the UCH Ibadan.

Daughter to the late Oyewo, Mrs Adekiitan Adeagbo, who confirmed the death to the Nigerian Tribune, said the surgery did not take place before her dad passed away on Tuesday morning.

Oyewo had only clocked 91 years on January 11, 2022, after he was among 72 lawyers sworn into the SAN rank on December 8, 2021.

Upon being listed among the 72 lawyers for the SAN rank, the Erunmu-born Professor of Law had, in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune conducted on October 23, 2021 (and published days after here), said he was happy and fulfilled that the award was not posthumous.

Asked if he would have felt unfulfilled not attaining the SAN rank, despite being a Professor of Law for many years, Oyewo said: “I will feel fulfilled but not absolutely; fulfilled in my academic career but for my professional career, no. This SAN makes you a great and renowned lawyer. When you come to court, your case will be heard first.

“What you will wear is different from what a lawyer will wear; I will begin to wear silk now. You will stand unfulfilled professionally.

“Your junior, who is SAN, comes to sit and we have respect for lawyers who are SAN. The case of a SAN must be heard first in court. In my old age, I think I must be the oldest to be conferred with SAN, but people like Williams were converted. What I have got now is equivalent to Queen’s counsel.”

On whether he would have wished that he attained the SAN rank earlier than 91 years, Oyewo had said: “God says this is the time and I’m so happy that it has come when I’m about 91 years. I’m happy it is not a posthumous award. One will imagine so but God has a way of rewarding people. I remember vividly in 1999, I contested and despite my publication at that time, it was not granted. It was given to the late Professor Omotola of Lagos State. In the year 2000, it was given to another fellow. In the year 2001, I contested under the academics and it was given to the late Gani Fawehinmi. Unfortunately, Fawehinmi was given under the academic column which was wrong because he was a practitioner. But I didn’t quarrel and still had my faith in God.

“Subsequently, we applied then it was given to another fellow. Our profession is honourable, they have reasons which they are looking at so, I was not given. But it was only given once per year at that time. But the Romans say don’t give up, try and try again.”