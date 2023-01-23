1,500 Oyetola’s appointees beg Adeleke to review employment policy

“We pray our hopes would not be dashed as we rely heavily on this job!”

The 1,500 recently employed teachers in Osun on Monday appealed to the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke to reconsider and allow them continue with the work they were recruited for saying, the process of their employment followed due procedures and processes.

The employed teachers at a press conference in Osogbo, charged the governor to save their souls and have mercy on them for they are his children and Siblings.

They said, it will be of great concern to know that the effect of nullifying our appointments as class teachers had already been felt as we have recorded no fewer than 4 deaths among us as a result of depression of nullifying the appointment as class teachers.’

Speaking through Mr Owoyemi Wasiuat, they argued that, “there are great numbers of dependants on us. Nullifying or terminating our Appointments at such a time like this is like being thrown into the Sea of Hopelessness.”

“Your Excellency Sir, we can feel your concern(s) or reservation(s) on certain action(s) taken by the past administration. However, it will be a great honour if our plights and appeals are given favourable considerations.”

“Sir, it will interest you to know that upon assumption of duty, subjects that lacked teachers virtually in all the schools and learning stages across the State especially the educationally-disadvantaged areas have been reintroduced; and where there are shortages, such subjects were reinforced.”

“All these claims of the veracity of our impart can be attested to by the principals of schools, superior education officers and administrators, Parent-Teachers Association, Professional Bodies such as the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and other stakeholders in the society.

“While carrying out the various works assigned us dutifully; Documentations, Filings, Screening, Data capturing and Salary Payroll Automations were all done at the Ministry of Education and associated Departments and Agencies in order to fully regularise our appointments.”

“Without mincing words, we all believed that Government is a continuum and that Education being a foundational institution of any society like ours, it befits that change in Administration should have a holistic view of actions, inactions, policies or orders void of sentiments or prejudice in whatever disguise made by previous administration(s).

“We have left all for this noble profession. Reason for this great sacrifice is the selfless love for the younger generation and service to humanity. We have resigned our work engagements with previous Employers of Labour.





“Hence, we have no other place(s) to go other than this offer. We pray our hopes would not be dashed as we rely heavily on this job! We do not want to be subjects of ridicule and mockery to our previous Employers any longer and colleagues who were not part of the recruitment process or those who ridicule us as jobless graduate.

ALSO READ: Adeleke launches, designs programmes to mark 100 days in office

“We were assigned to since our recruitment went through due processes and procedures as highlighted above and the fact that we have all lost our previous jobs in the private establishments. So we appeal.

“Your Excellency Sir, while we await for your positive response on this matter, we wish you a successful and hitch-free tenure in office.”

Meanwhile, in a separate statement by the Special Assistant, Community Communications to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Mr Tunde Busari, maintained that, illegally employed workers remain disengaged.

According to him, “Those illegally employed by former Governor Gboyega Oyetola are no longer in the employment of the state government and no amount of blackmail can change that reality, the State Government has announced. Mr Oyetola deliberately padded the state payroll with APC members to create stage for deeper financial crisis, conflict and disharmony.”

“Those engaging in demonstrations are APC members smuggled into the state payroll by former Governor Oyetola. By virtue of the Executive Order issued by Mr Governor, those illegally employed remain sacked and are no longer staff of the state government. No amount of demonstration and blackmail can change that reality.”

“We have the details of plan by APC to deploy its disengaged members for demonstration. However, the people of Osun are in the know of the whole situation especially the several warnings by the PDP while in opposition. We warned against colluding with Mr Oyetola during those last days when the former Governor was issuing employment letters despite the State’s inability to pay staff salaries.

“Those APC members are now playing the script. They have failed from the beginning as this administration will not bow to unjustified demands from those who collaborated to deepen Osun financial woes,” the statement noted.