Oyetola vows to end cabotage waivers, backs indigenous shipping

IN a decisive move to strengthen Nigeria’s maritime sector, create jobs, and boost indigenous participation in the shipping industry, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has announced plans to bring an end to the issuance of waivers under the Coastal and Inland Shipping Act of 2003.

The Coastal and Inland Shipping Act, also known as the Cabotage Act, restricts domestic coastal shipping to Nigerian-owned, Nigerian-crewed, and Nigerian-built or -flagged vessels. However, waivers have often been granted to foreign vessels when local capacity is deemed insufficient. Over the years, these waivers have significantly limited the growth of Nigerian shipping companies, depriving them of critical opportunities in the domestic shipping space.

However, speaking recently while receiving a high-level delegation from NNPC Shipping, Stena Bulk, and Caverton Offshore Support Group at the Ministry in Abuja, Oyetola stated his firm resolves to reverse this trend.

The visit came on the heels of the formal unveiling of Unity Shipping World (USW), a newly formed joint venture by NNPC Shipping, global maritime giant Stena Bulk, and Nigerian offshore service leader Caverton Offshore Support Group. The joint venture aims to establish a robust tanker operation capable of transporting crude oil, refined products, and LNG within Nigeria, West Africa, and globally.

“The era of indiscriminate waivers is coming to an end,” Oyetola declared. “We cannot continue to undermine our local capacity under the guise of temporary foreign intervention. It is time to build Nigerian tonnage, support Nigerian jobs, and give indigenous operators a fair chance to thrive. That is the only sustainable path to maritime development.”

As part of this renewed focus on indigenous capacity, the Minister had earlier directed the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to immediately commence the process that will lead to the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF). The fund, which has accumulated over the years from Cabotage levies, is intended to assist Nigerian shipowners in acquiring vessels and enhancing their operational capacity.

The Minister also reiterated his commitment to launching a national shipping carrier through Public-Private Partnership (PPP), an initiative that will position Nigeria as a dominant maritime force in the region.

Also speaking during the visit, the CEO of Caverton Offshore Support Group, Bode Makanjuola, described the joint venture between his company, Stena Bulk and NNPC Shipping as a game-changer for Nigeria’s maritime industry.

He said the newly formed Unity Shipping World (USW) will deliver efficient, reliable, and sustainable maritime transport services. According to him, the company will focus on building a modern fleet, acquiring both new and existing vessels, and optimising cost and operational efficiency.

He said USW’s fleet is expected to primarily support NNPC’s logistics requirements, while also catering to the broader energy sector, including other oil producers and traders.

Managing Director of NNPC Shipping, PanosGliatis, said, “With this strategic alliance, we are enhancing domestic refining, imports, and exports — reinforcing Nigeria’s pivotal role in global energy logistics,” Gliatis said.

Stena Bulk’s President & CEO, Erik Hånell, echoed the sentiments, noting that the venture aligns with his company’s goals.

