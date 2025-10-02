Oyetola urges innovative financing to drive Marine and Blue Economy

THE Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has declared that finance remains the decisive factor in transforming Nigeria’s bold new vision for its marine and blue economy into tangible impact, stressing that without sustainable investment, the country risks leaving its vast marine resources underutilised.

Oyetola recently made this call in Lagos at the 3rd Quarter Citizens’ and Stakeholders’ Engagement of the Ministry and its agencies.

Addressing an audience of industry leaders, policymakers, investors and interest groups, the Minister described the event’s theme, “From Policy to Impact: Finance is Key,” as both timely and urgent, noting that the Federal Executive Council’s approval of Nigeria’s first-ever National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy in May 2025 had created a clear roadmap for growth, but that the next critical step lay in mobilising the capital needed to achieve results.

According to him, the new policy envisions economic growth across a wide range of sectors, including shipping, fisheries and aquaculture, marine tourism, coastal infrastructure, renewable energy, and ocean research.

However, he reminded stakeholders that “vision without financing remains no more than a dream”. He pointed out that government alone cannot shoulder the immense responsibility of modernising Nigeria’s ports, sustaining maritime security, expanding aquaculture, or building climate-resilient infrastructure. It would take innovative partnerships, international financing mechanisms and strong private sector engagement to translate policy into measurable outcomes.

Oyetola drew attention to the Ministry’s proven record of discipline and results, recalling that in the first quarter of 2025, the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit (CRDCU) awarded the Ministry a performance score of 96 per cent, while in 2024 the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council named it the best performing ministry in the country. These achievements, he said, demonstrate the government’s capacity to deliver, but scaling up requires unlocking far greater resources.

The Minister cited recent examples where financing has already yielded impact. Nigeria, he noted, has sustained a piracy-free record for more than three years in the Gulf of Guinea, a feat made possible through investments in the Deep Blue Project. Rehabilitation and modernisation of Lagos ports are underway, designed to attract larger vessels, cut down turnaround time, and create thousands of jobs, with similar initiatives planned across the country.

