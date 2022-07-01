Oyetola to opposition parties: I will be re-elected by the electorate

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola on Friday told the opposition parties that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be re-elected by the electorate in governorship elections set to hold on July 16th 2022.

The governor said this in Ila-Orangun in Ila Local Government Area of the state during his re-election campaign programme, adding “this power is in my hand, I am confident that the electorate will help me retain it. My eight years in power as governor is sure with God on my side.”

“It will take PDP 30 years for them to contest again in Osun State because of the defeat they will suffer on July 16th. They should use this period to prepare for governance, after which they can now contest.

He further advised Senator Ademola Adeleke to reserve his dancing till the 16th of July, saying, “he will dance and be tired but should put it at the back of his mind that we are carrying the original candidate in our party.”

“Don’t panic, God has ordained us, they will be going about with money, don’t be swayed by it. Don’t sell your children’s future. They will not be available after the election, they’re opportunists. But we are here for you any day. Don’t take an oath because of the opposition’s money.”

“I must commend you for standing with me till I emerge as the standard-bearer of APC. Don’t look for Oyetola on the ballot, my photograph will not be there, you will look for the APC logo with a broom as symbol and vote with your index finger.”

“APC will emerge victorious in Osun. We are currently working on Ila/Arandun road. We have brought University to the community which will create job opportunities for youths. We have done this and you should reward us by voting us into power.”

“We have plans and wisdom to execute them. We invested in health, education, agriculture and other sectors massively. We are feeding 30,000 vulnerable every month.”

The governor, however, charged them to go and collect their PVC saying, this will make them be eligible to vote.





