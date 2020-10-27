Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday, threatened to go after looters in the state if they fail to return stolen items within the 24 hours of grace remaining out of the 72 hours given to them by the state government.

The Governor made this known during an interview with journalists at the Government House, in Osogbo, shortly after an inspection of some stolen items returned by hoodlums who attacked public and private facilities last weekend in the state.

Speaking on the returned stolen items, Oyetola stated that the returned loots represent about 20 per cent of the total stolen items and appealed to those who are yet to heed to the call of returning theirs to do so within the next 24 hours.

“After the expiration of the 72-hour amnesty as announced, the government would go after the looters and make them face the wrath of the law as there would be no more extension of amnesty for them.”

“Twenty four hours is enough time for them to return the loots. Those looters are here in the state. We are not asking them to bring it here, they can even put them in from of their house and we will come and pick them. We are not going to extend the amnesty beyond the 72 hours.”

“Don’t forget that there is video evidence of all that happened, so it is not possible for anyone to get away with those loots. We are giving them the grace of the remaining 24 hours to return the stolen items, otherwise, we will go after them and make them face justice,” the Governor warned.

Commenting on the imposition of curfew in the state, the Governor promised to review it as soon as he meets with Security Chiefs in the state saying, there is no need to prevent people from their daily activities the moment they can give peace a chance in the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyetola threatens to go after looters if…