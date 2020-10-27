Oyetola threatens to go after looters if…

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Oyetola threatens to go after looters, Oyetola looters 72 hours , Oyetola imposes 24-hour, Olojo Festival, 206-hectare international trade centre, Oyetola urges police, Oyetola, SARS, Youth, Osun, killing, Oyetola people's demands, Oyetola, pension arrears, Osun public schools to revert, COVID-19,Juma'at, Osun, Eid prayers, , Osun 2020 revised budget, martial arts training for women, Osun govt eases lockdown,COVID-19, Osun, Jobs, Osun covid-19 cases, Oyetola

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday, threatened to go after looters in the state if they fail to return stolen items within the 24 hours of grace remaining out of the 72 hours given to them by the state government.

The Governor made this known during an interview with journalists at the Government House, in Osogbo, shortly after an inspection of some stolen items returned by hoodlums who attacked public and private facilities last weekend in the state.

Speaking on the returned stolen items, Oyetola stated that the returned loots represent about 20 per cent of the total stolen items and appealed to those who are yet to heed to the call of returning theirs to do so within the next 24 hours.

“After the expiration of the 72-hour amnesty as announced, the government would go after the looters and make them face the wrath of the law as there would be no more extension of amnesty for them.”

ALSO READ: We’ve lost billions of naira to inferno ―TVC CEO, Hanlon 

“Twenty four hours is enough time for them to return the loots. Those looters are here in the state. We are not asking them to bring it here, they can even put them in from of their house and we will come and pick them. We are not going to extend the amnesty beyond the 72 hours.”

“Don’t forget that there is video evidence of all that happened, so it is not possible for anyone to get away with those loots. We are giving them the grace of the remaining 24 hours to return the stolen items, otherwise, we will go after them and make them face justice,” the Governor warned.

Commenting on the imposition of curfew in the state, the Governor promised to review it as soon as he meets with Security Chiefs in the state saying, there is no need to prevent people from their daily activities the moment they can give peace a chance in the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

 

 

Oyetola threatens to go after looters if…

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

BREAKING: Obiano lifts curfew, orders schools, workers to resume

EndSARS

We’ve lost billions of naira to inferno ―TVC CEO, Hanlon 

Latest News

2021 budget: FG needs N3.7bn for procurement of quality blood for healthcare sector

Latest News

Abducted woman regains freedom in Delta

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More