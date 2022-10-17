Oyetola swears in 69 council chairmen, vice-chairmen

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola on Monday swore in the newly elected local government chairmen and vice-chairmen into all the 69 local government areas, local council development areas, area councils and area offices in the state with a charge to them to be productive in their assignments.

Speaking at the swearing ceremony held at the governor’s office in Abere, the governor remarked that, “swearing in today of the elected chairmen and vice chairmen signalled the end of the service of those appointed into caretaker committees at the local government levels across the state. Government is appreciative of their services to the state.

“The successful and peaceful resolutions of the issues after robust debates and legislation are a tribute to the resilience of our people and their readiness to go the whole hog to embrace due process and the rule of law no matter the mileage.

“I deeply appreciate our people for their understanding and love for democracy and good governance, which have not only produced a strong and sustainable platform but have also delivered a peaceful and credible election of elected representatives.

“With the passage of the relevant law and today’s inauguration, Osun is fully back to the presidential system recognised by the Constitution of the nation and its benefits at the Council level,” he said.

While charging the newly-inaugurated council Chairmen to be magnanimous in victory, Oyetola said it was incumbent on them to take a cue from his government’s penchant for prompt and proactive service delivery.