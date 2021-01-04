Oyetola released N1bn pension arrears 17 hours before Christmas ― Osun Head of Service

Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola has approved the release of the sum of N1,108,000,000 for the settlement on pension arrears.

The State Head of Service, Dr. Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade made this known while giving his remarks during the inter-religious prayers organised by the government to start the 2021 work year, on Monday.

He explained that the sum of N580m of the total sum was approved to pay the pensions of retired civil servants, the sum of N150m was approved to pay retirees under the contributory pensions scheme, an additional N50m was approved for the part-payment of the gratuities of retired officers under the old pensions scheme.

“Aside this N708m breakdown, the governor approved another N200m for those who have not had their contributory pensions.

“When the beneficiaries said they wanted to come and appreciate the governor for making their welfare priority, he approved another N200m this morning to further offset pension arrears.

“This is a laudable feat because the pensioners have not had it this good since 2016,” Oyebade stated.

Oyebade said: “People wonder why we are always elated when the name of Governor Oyetola is mentioned. It is because he has shown himself as a man who cares about the welfare of workers and the people he governs.

“Inspite of the challenging times in the year 2020, he did not undermine the welfare of workers and citizens. We will recall that he approved the implementation of annual increment, minimum wage, promotion and conversion for workers in the state without agitation.

“Barely 17 hours to Christmas, the governor told me that he was bothered about how the celebrations would be for pensioners, and not long after, he summoned the commissioner for finance and the accountant-general, and asked for a quick intervention and got the money approved,” he submitted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…