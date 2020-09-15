Oyetola orders investigation into killing of youth allegedly chased by SARS officers

Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola has asked the Nigerian Police to immediately investigate circumstances that led to the death of a youth allegedly being chased by the officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Osogbo, the state capital on Tuesday.

Tribune Online reports that the deceased’s vehicle was allegedly being chased by the SARS officers from the Osun Mall located at Fakunle area of Osogbo before their car crashed along Oba Adesoji Aderemi East-West Bypass.

The vehicle, a Toyota Corolla Sports Car marked KUJ 533 LY, conveying four persons suspected by the operatives to b internet fraudsters skidded off Oba Adesoji Aderemi East-West Bypass expressway, Osogbo into a ditch.

A development which made aggrieved youths vandalise a Toyota Hilux van belonging to the security operatives in front of a popular supermarket around Alekuwodo area.

But the government said it was shocked at the tragedy and the disruption that followed the unfortunate incident.

A statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, said the governor was deeply disturbed by Tuesday evening’s sad events and had asked the State Command of the Nigerian Police to get to the bottom of the matter

The statement said: “The tragic events that reportedly led to the death of one person on Tuesday evening was both sad and shocking and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has ordered a full investigation into the circumstances that led to it all.

“To the governor, all lives matter and nobody has a right under our laws to take a life summarily. While we appreciate the great job our law enforcement agencies are doing to keep Osun safe, the confusion and disruption to our peaceful state capital on Tuesday needs to be investigated

“We hereby call on the Osun State Command of the Nigerian Police to launch a comprehensive investigation into this tragedy.

“Meanwhile, the Governor has appealed to the families of the deceased and the injured not to take matters into their hands by hurting more people or destroying properties. We implore our citizens to trust the Government to get to the bottom of this sad occurrence.

“Let us all go about our lives peacefully while we await the results of the investigation.”

