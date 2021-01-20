Oyetola orders commissioners, aides to take compulsory COVID-19 test

In its desperate move to manage the second wave of the coronavirus infection, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has ordered all Commissioners and Special Advisers in the state to take compulsory COVID-19 test to ascertain their status.

The state commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode made this known in an interview in Osogbo.

The commissioner further disclosed that Governor Oyetola has also directed all drivers in his convoy , domestic staff and aides attached to senior government officials to present themselves for similar screening.

She stressed that he has also advised citizens to follow suit because early detection, he noted is the key to avoiding tragic outcome that has accompanied this second wave.

According to her, “the government had increased testing capacities across all the local government areas at no cost to citizens.”

Egbemode added: “Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has shown example by ascertaining his own COVID-19 status, ordering all his cabinet members to take the test as well.

“The results have returned and only two people returned positive. They have since gone into isolation and commenced treatment. We can confirm that they are stable, and a repeat test will be conducted in a few days to check their progress.

“That is why the Governor is encouraging citizens to also take the test to be sure of their status. Early detection is very important during this second wave. The virus is more deadly now than it was during the first wave.

“Citizens are hereby advised to take personal responsibility for their safety and the safety of others, and this now includes taking the COVID-19 test so as to commence immediate treatment if the result returns positive,” Egbemode stated.

The Governor also encouraged citizens and residents to ensure they continue to observe Covid-19 protocols at all times, she submitted.

