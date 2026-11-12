Oyetola leads Nigerian delegation to IMO Council Session in London

NIGERIA’S Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola has led a high-level Nigerian delegation to the 138th session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council in London, as the country seeks to strengthen its influence in global maritime governance.

The five-day meeting brings together member states to deliberate on critical issues shaping international shipping, maritime security and the future of the global maritime industry.

Nigeria’s participation, under its Category C membership of the 40-member IMO Council, underscores the country’s commitment to contributing to international maritime policy and advancing the interests of developing maritime nations.

Oyetola’s presence at the meeting is particularly significant as the Council considers measures to protect vital shipping lanes, improve seafarer welfare, strengthen institutional governance and promote a sustainable maritime industry.

Speaking on Nigeria’s participation, Oyetola said the country remained committed to working with other maritime nations to promote safe, secure and sustainable international shipping.

“Nigeria recognises that the challenges confronting the global maritime industry require collective action, stronger international cooperation and effective regulatory frameworks. We are at the IMO Council to ensure that Nigeria’s interests are represented while contributing meaningfully to solutions that will strengthen maritime security, protect seafarers and promote sustainable shipping,” the minister said.

A major focus of the session is the protection of vital international shipping routes, particularly amid growing security concerns and threats to commercial vessels in high-risk maritime zones.

With deliberations under Agenda Item 11 addressing the protection of vital shipping lanes, Nigeria is expected to draw on its experience in combating piracy and maritime crime in the Gulf of Guinea to support stronger international cooperation and coordinated security responses.

Oyetola said Nigeria’s progress in improving maritime security demonstrated the importance of sustained collaboration among coastal states, international organisations and maritime stakeholders.

“Our experience in the Gulf of Guinea has shown that maritime insecurity can be addressed through political commitment, effective coordination and cooperation among regional and international partners. Nigeria will continue to support initiatives that safeguard shipping routes and protect seafarers and maritime assets,” he said.