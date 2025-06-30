Oyetola inaugurates NPA governing board, urges reform-driven governance

The Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday officially inaugurated the newly constituted Governing Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The event, which took place at the Ministry’s Conference Room in Abuja, marks a significant milestone in the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to reposition the maritime sector as a driver of national economic development.

In his address, the Minister described the inauguration as a vital step in strengthening the governance framework of the NPA and aligning it with the broader vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to reform and revitalise key government institutions.

According to the Minister, the move underscores the administration’s firm commitment to institutional reforms aimed at enhancing trade facilitation, boosting transparency, and unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s marine and blue economy in a manner that is inclusive and sustainable.

Oyetola noted that the Nigerian Ports Authority Act assigns critical policy oversight responsibilities to the Governing Board, particularly in areas concerning staffing and budgetary matters. These roles, he said, are executed primarily through the Board’s Staff and Establishment Committee and its Finance Committee.

However, he emphasised that the day-to-day management of the Authority remains the exclusive responsibility of the Managing Director and the executive management team. This distinction, he stressed, is vital for operational integrity and is clearly outlined in both the NPA Act and the Public Procurement Act of 2007.

“It is important to emphasise that the day-to-day operations and execution of policy decisions remain solely the responsibility of the Managing Director and the Management Team. This is clearly stipulated in Section 10(3) of the NPA Act and further reinforced by the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007. Clear boundaries between governance and management must be maintained for operational integrity and efficiency.

“The Board is to provide policy direction and supervision in line with government directives but must not interfere with routine management or operational execution.

“To the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, I enjoin you to engage constructively with the Board in a manner that reflects professionalism, mutual respect, and shared responsibility. Institutional harmony is vital, and this can only be achieved through cooperation, transparency, and unwavering dedication to national service.

“To the newly inaugurated Board Members, I congratulate you. I urge you to approach this assignment with discipline, focus, and a firm commitment to national interest. Your role is pivotal to the development of a competitive and efficient port system — one that meets global standards and contributes meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic transformation,” the Honourable Minister said.

Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated Board, the Chairman, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him and the other members of the Board. He extended his appreciation to Minister Oyetola for his unwavering support throughout the nomination and inauguration process, describing the Minister as a pillar of encouragement whose guidance had been instrumental to the success of the NPA.

The Chairman praised the composition of the Board, highlighting the collective experience and expertise of its members. He also commended the Managing Director and executive management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, as well as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, for their warm reception and evident willingness to work collaboratively with the new Board.

Adeyeye affirmed the Board’s determination to work in close harmony with the NPA’s management and the Ministry to ensure a successful and impactful tenure. He emphasised the importance of unity and cooperation, describing the Minister as the head of the family under whose leadership the Board would function with a spirit of shared purpose and without discord.

The NPA Board members include Senator Adedayo Adeyeye (Chairman), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho (Managing Director), Hon. Olabanji Olawale Olateju (Member), Hon. Amirudin Tukur Idris (Member), Barr. Kelechi Igwe (Member), Ekpebide Ebi-Erin Daniel (Member), and Dr Mercy Ilori (Member), representing the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. The others are Engr. Ibrahim Abba Umar (Executive Director, Engineering and Technical Services), Engr. Olalekan Badmus (Executive Director, Marine and Operations), and Ms Vivian C. Richard Edet (Executive Director, Finance and Administration).

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE