Oyetola inaugurates NIMBEX committee, eyes maritime investment boom

MINISTER of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, has inaugurated a committee to organise the Nigeria Marine and Blue Economy Expo (NIMBEX), in a move to position Nigeria as a leading destination for maritime investment, innovation and trade in Africa.

The expo is expected to bring together policymakers, international investors, industry leaders and technology innovators to support the Federal Government’s efforts to unlock the vast economic potential of Nigeria’s marine and blue economy.

Oyetola said the initiative would provide a platform to translate the country’s maritime advantages into tangible investment opportunities, economic growth and job creation.

“Nigeria’s marine and blue economy holds enormous potential to drive economic diversification, attract investment and create sustainable employment. NIMBEX will provide a strategic platform to bring together the capital, expertise and partnerships needed to unlock these opportunities,” the minister said.

Oyetola, who was represented at the inauguration by the Permanent Secretary ,the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Mrs Fatima Mahmood, said the expo would help bridge the gap between Nigeria’s vast maritime resources and the investments required to harness them for national development.

With an 853-kilometre coastline, more than 10,000 kilometres of navigable inland waterways spanning 28 states and a substantial domestic market, Nigeria possesses significant assets to strengthen its position in regional and international maritime trade.

The NIMBEX Organising Committee is chaired by Mr Husseini Shettima, Director of Marine Conservation, Innovation and Technology at the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. Hajia Kalthum Ibrahim, Director of Planning, Research and Statistics in the ministry, and Professor Busayo Fakinlede, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Marine and Blue Economy, will serve as co-chairpersons.

The minister’s Special Adviser, Dr Bolaji Akinola, will serve as a member of the committee and Chief Operating Officer of the expo.

Other members include representatives of the ministry’s technical departments and key agencies and institutions across the maritime sector, including the Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Nigerian Ports Economic Regulatory Agency, National Inland Waterways Authority and Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria.