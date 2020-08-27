Oyetola inaugurates boards for Amotekun security outfit, independent complaint

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, on Thursday inaugurated boards for Amotekun Security Corps and independent complaint, charging members on patriotism and effective service delivery.

Inaugurating the boards at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Abeere, he emphasised that his administration would not spare any effort to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the state.

According to Oyetola, “two bodies, which we are inaugurating today, are products of the Osun Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps (Establishment) Law 2020. I would, therefore, like to deeply appreciate the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, other principal officers and all the distinguished members of the House for expeditiously enacting this law in line with the other proactive and speedy procedures that birthed the Amotekun Corps to meet emergency security situation.”

“The Osun Security Network Agency and the Amotekun Corps Board and the Amotekun Independent Complaints Board have been created by the Law to ensure fair and effective administration, implementation and operation of the Amotekun Corps.”

“They will collaborate with the conventional security agencies to ensure fair and absolute security of our State by complementing the conventional security agencies to stop the incidences of rape, illegal mining, possible banditry, kidnapping and other crimes which have crept into the State as a result of the deplorable security situation in the nation.”

“As you are all aware, our Administration has worked tirelessly to retain its status as the same to beat in peace and security provision in the nation. In line with our resolve, we have adopted proactive and creative measures to deliver security to our people by collaborating with the military, the Police and other security agencies when the raging security situation in the nation was having an adverse effect on our security profile.”

“Our ultimate solution to the situation was the collaboration with our sister states in the South West who share the same territory and destiny with us to found the Amotekun Corps to police and secure the region and deliver peace to our people.”

“It is our hope that the Osun Security Network Agency and the Amotekun Corps will offer improved security of lives and property and close the gaps created by the obvious overstretching of the conventional security agencies, while the Amotekun Independent Complaints Board will act as checks and balances for the activities of the corps personnel.”

“The 15-member Osun Security Network and Amotekun Corps Board will be chaired by General Ademola Aderibigbe (rtd.) while General Bashir Adewinbi (rtd.) will serve as the corps commander.

The two Generals have been selected on the strength of their capabilities as proven military tacticians and astute administrators.”

“The Amotekun Independent Complaints Board is a three-man team headed by Justice Moshood Adeigbe (rtd.). Distinguished chairmen and eminent members that we are inaugurating today, yours is a call to service at a time when the security of life and property as well as the economic situation of the state is precarious and requires selflessness, patriotism and utmost dedication to lead the State to peace and prosperity”, Oyetola remarked.

