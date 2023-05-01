Immediate past Governor Of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has inaugurated an 11-man Committee that would reposition and rebuild the All Progressive Congress (APC) structure in the state with an order to submit a report within eight weeks.

He however gave the committee members liberty to co-opt any member of the party it deems essential to the task given to it.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held in Osogbo on Monday, the former governor gave names of committee members as former Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole (Chairman), former Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Rasak Adeosun (Secretary).

He also named other members of the Committee as State APC Treasurer, Hon. Femi Kujembola; Prince Kunle Ayantoye ; Hon. Mudasiru Toogun; Hon. Ipoola Binuyo; Hon. Emmanuel Folorunsho; Hon. Akintunde Adegboye; Hon. Bade Falade; Hon. Idowu Falade; Hon. Gbenga Oladehinde and Hon. Olasunkanmi Akinola.T.

According to him, their terms of reference are: to review activities of the party in recent times; consider the aspect of party administration, i.e structure, funding, discipline and reconciliation; make recommendations for an ethical reward system in the State.

Other assignments given to the committee are; to create a blueprint for the future of the party in Osun State; propose templates for resolving existing or future grievances among party members and any other matter that can assist the growth and development of the party.

While x-raying the party performances in past elections, he remarked that its performances is a clear indication that the party remains the popular choice of the electorate and the party to beat anytime, any day in Osun.

“After the 2018 governorship election, the outcome of the 2019 General Elections showed significant improvement in the party’s fortunes in our State.

“Let me, at this juncture, appeal to our party members and supporters across the State not to allow themselves to be intimidated. They will want to harass you but do not be cowed. They will even want to provoke you. But do not allow yourself to be provoked. I appeal to you to maintain the peace, religious tolerance and harmonious relationship our State is known for. Soon, we shall see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“You all made this day possible. You unanimously supported the idea of having this Committee with a view to charting a new course for our party. This address will not be complete without paying glowing tributes to our elders and party stakeholders for accepting to serve on this Committee. Posterity will always be kind to you all.”

In his own remark, the chairman of the newly inaugurated committee, Prof. Adewole, affirmed they would ensure an inclusive party that offers every member a space to thrive and prosper and would create rooms for all, especially the youth, and build a great future for this dynamic party.





He stressed that the committee members firmly believe the party will become more potent after the exercise and further assured of “a credible pathway for reconciliation and rehabilitation of the party structure, administration and activities in the State.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE