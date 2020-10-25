Oyetola gives looters 72 hours to return stolen properties to palaces or local govt chairmen

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has given looters in the state 72 hours ultimatum to return all stolen property or face the consequences of the law.

Speaking on the spot assessment of the extent of damage perpetrated by looters in the state on Saturday, Oyetola gave the looters the grace of returning the looted properties to either the palaces of monarchs within their domain or the Chairmen of their respective council areas.

Details later…

