Oyetola flags off distribution of 42,000 life jackets to riverine communities

In a landmark move to enhance safety on Nigeria’s inland waterways, the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday officially flagged off the distribution of 42,000 life jackets to waterway users across 12 selected riverine states.

The initiative, launched at a ceremony in Minna, Niger State, aims to curb the alarming rate of boat mishaps and fatalities in the country’s riverine areas.

Each of the beneficiary states will receive 3,500 life jackets in the first phase of this strategic safety intervention by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. The initiative represents one of the most comprehensive federal responses in recent times to the persistent loss of lives on Nigeria’s waterways.

“This event transcends mere ceremony; it embodies our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians who rely daily on our inland waterways,” Oyetola said in his address, emphasising that the distribution of life jackets is a proactive, life-saving response to recurring boat accidents.

Citing the rising incidence of mishaps due to human error, poor equipment, and non-compliance with safety measures, the Minister described the trend as a national emergency and underscored the urgent need for collective action. He also highlighted the government’s introduction of the Inland Waterways Transportation Regulations, 2023—also known as the Waterways Transportation Code—aimed at standardising operations, enforcing compliance, and creating a more structured environment for investment and safety.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, lauded the Minister for launching the campaign in Niger State. He described the state as a “critical focal point” in the battle against waterway mishaps, revealing that Niger State recorded the highest casualties from boat accidents in 2024.

“The state government is determined to address this issue head-on through strict enforcement and proactive intervention,” Sarkin-Daji said.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Olufemi Oloruntola, reiterated the importance of wearing life jackets, noting that while vessel owners and operators are legally responsible for providing them, the government has stepped in to bridge the gap.

“Our mission here today is to reiterate and encourage the use of life jackets by all inland water travellers. Safety on our waters is the first rule and remains a government priority. It deserves the cooperation of all,” Oloruntola stated. He urged continuous sensitisation and public education to promote life jacket usage.

In addition to the life jackets, the Niger State Commissioner for Transport, Hajiya Hadiza Idris Kuta, expressed appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy for also donating three passenger boats, a water ambulance, and a patrol boat, through the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), to bolster the state’s marine safety efforts.

Goodwill messages were delivered by key stakeholders, including the representative of the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Chiefs, Brig Gen Yahaya Abubakar (Rtd); the Chairman of the Niger State House Committee on Transport; the Chairman of the Association of Boat Operators in Niger State; as well as representatives of boat commuters and community leaders. All the speakers commended the Ministry for its strategic and timely intervention.

As the flag-off concludes and distribution begins, the Federal Government is calling on state authorities, traditional institutions, waterway users, and transport operators to fully embrace the initiative, comply with safety standards, and promote a culture of accountability and preparedness across Nigeria’s inland waterways.

