Oyetola, deputy lead campaign rally in support of Tinubu/Shettima in Osun

Osun Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, his deputy, Benedict Alabi and the state cabinet members were amongst the thousands of the All Progressive Congress(APC) supporters that trooped out for the rally in support of the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima in Osogbo on Tuesday.

The rally which was organised by the Osogbo Federal Constituency of the party, saw party members and supporters trooping out for the exercise.

The rally organisers including other participants in the activities organized themselves into different formidable groups and marched around virtually all the nook and cranny of the town with supportive songs for Tinubu and his running mate.

The supporters who first converged at the state government house, Osogbo, later proceeded to streets rally to Oke-Fia, Alekuwodo, Ola-Iya, Odi-Olowo, Isale-Osun, Oja-Oba, Station road, Ajegunle and terminated at Freedom park where the state governor, Mr Oyetola addressed them.

They were, however, armed with different banners, party flags, customized vests and caps with Tinubu’s logos and resulting in a solidarity song of praises in affirming the victory of the APC in the 2023 election.

While addressing the crowd, the Osun state governor, remarked that “walk for Tinubu is a very fortunate one because we will love to testify to its goodness. Tinubu will become the president of this nation because God’s mouth has proclaimed it.

“Tinubu popularity is well grounded in Osun state. He has been with us in Osun since 1999, and he contributed heavily to the emergence of progressive victory in this state.

“Nigerians should not leave this country for those that will experiment with it through governance, we must vote for the person who is experienced. He has changed Lagos state.

“Tinubu won’t only solve the state problem but he will proffer solutions to them by presenting a framework to address them.

“Other candidates are lamenting over insecurity without telling us how they will end it but Asiwaju when he unveiled his manifesto, it is clear that he will address the use of technology to solve the problem of insecurity.”

