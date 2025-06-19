Oyetola courts Island nations for Nigeria’s IMO Council election bid

IN a significant diplomatic drive on the sidelines of the recently concluded 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France, Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola engaged in high-level meetings with leaders from several island nations to solicit support for Nigeria’s bid for election into Category C of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council later this year.

The minister met separately with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape; the Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Joyelle Clarke; and the Minister of Home Affairs, Climate Change and Environment of Tuvalu, Dr. Maina Vakafua Talia.

These meetings underscored Nigeria’s commitment to building alliances with countries that, though geographically distant, share common vulnerabilities and aspirations within the global maritime community.

Oyetola explained that Nigeria’s quest for a seat on the IMO Council is not driven by ambition alone but by a desire to ensure greater representation for African nations, developing countries, and vulnerable coastal and island states in global maritime decision-making. He assured that Nigeria would be a reliable ally advocating for stronger global commitments to maritime decarbonisation.

The minister highlighted that Nigeria’s dedication to these principles is underscored by the establishment of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in 2023 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This move, he explained, reflects Nigeria’s renewed commitment to sustainable ocean governance, blue economic growth, and building resilience against climate change.

He described how Nigeria is reimagining its relationship with the sea through initiatives ranging from port modernization and enhanced maritime security to ocean sustainability and the development of coastal communities.

Oyetola said Nigeria is not merely seeking support in isolation but is extending an offer of partnership. He articulated a vision for an IMO Council that actively protects the interests of the most vulnerable nations and pledged that Nigeria would use its voice, its vote, and its regional influence to advocate for the priorities of developing nations.

He further stated that Nigeria is prepared to push for a more equitable maritime regulatory framework that acknowledges disparities in national capacities, supports accessible climate-smart shipping technologies, and fosters practical cooperation in the development of sustainable blue economies between island nations and African coastal states like Nigeria.

Oyetola said Nigeria is ready to serve as a credible voice for developing nations within the international maritime system, forging alliances based on shared challenges and mutual interests.

As the IMO Council elections approach, Nigeria is positioning itself as a Category C candidate committed to inclusivity, equity, and climate-resilient maritime development in an increasingly interconnected and environmentally vulnerable world.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N1.659trn May 2025 revenue