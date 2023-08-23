Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has condoled with Dr Charles ‘Diji Akinola, over the death of his mother, Beatrice Modupe Akinola.

Dr Akinola served Oyetola as Chief of Staff while the minister was Osun State Governor.

The late Mrs Akinola nee Oyelayo, 93, died on Tuesday.

Prominent among the other children of the late Mrs Akinola are: Mrs Jumoke Akinkoye, Olori Nike Ogunleye and Chief Gbola Akinola SAN.

The minister described the death of the late Mrs. Akinola as a great loss to Osun state in general, the entire family and the Ijesaland in particular.

A statement from the minister’s media office described the late Mrs. Akinola as a devout Christian, a foremost educator and community leader who devoted her life to productive ventures and showed her children the path to success.

The minister further said; “I received with great shock the passing of your mother, the late Mrs. Beatrice Modupe Akinola nee Oyelayo, who died on Tuesday. Although she was aged, the death of loved one is usually devastating no matter how old the person may be.

“We should be consoled by the fact that she lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation. As a renowned educator and community leader, she dedicated her life to impacting and shaping the lives of leaders and everyone she came in contact with.

“Her death is no doubt a heavy loss to the family. The Lord will comfort you, your other siblings and the Ijesa community in Osun state in particular and across the globe in general.

“My deep condolences go to the entire family as well as the Ijesa community. I pray God grants her eternal rest and gives you, your siblings and the entire Ijesa community the courage and fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” Oyetola added.

